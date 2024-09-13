Grand launch of Asia Jewels Show 2024 in Hyderabad

Asia Jewels Show 2024, one of South India’s most Glamorous & Niche Jewelry Exhibition unveiled its 52 nd Edition of Asia Jewels Show Exhibition in Hyderabad at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Asia Jewels Show is happening in Hyderabad on 13 th , 14 th , 15 th September from 10.30AM to 8 pm. The Grand jewelry Exhibition is happening in Hyderabad at Hotel Taj Krishna situated at Banjara Hills – one of the most luxurious 5-star hotel in Hyderabad. This show is a very exclusive one as Asia Jewels Show will feature its 7 th Edition in Hyderabad, the expo will showcase never seen before creative & Master piece jewelry designs from top handpicked jewelers from across India, all under one roof.



Asia Jewels Show is a niche event exhibiting exclusive and high-end Fine branded gold, diamond, polki, fusion, traditional Jewellery among others. The event showcases some of the latest collections from, Fine gold Jewelry, Diamond Jewelry, Platinum Jewelry, Traditional Jewelry, Wedding Jewelry, Precious stone Jewelry, Kundan, Jadau & Polki Jewelry to name a few.

Speaking on the Occasion Mr. Harish Sachdev – Chief Organizer “Asia Jewels Show“ said “Asia Jewels Show “ is one of the finest jewelry exhibitions showcasing famous 50 Jewellery Brands of the nation in the city. Shop for or Pre-book your jewelry for the up-coming Wedding Season for all the prospective grooms and brides, a fair like this is a one stop-shop that brings some of the best jewelry, design and precious stones under one roof. It is the perfect destination to buy exquisite and world class jewelry in South India.”





On display are Luxury jewelry designs from top leading brands of Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, Chennai & Hyderabad creating the most glamorous & spectacular platform for all branded jewelry. Adding to the exquisite display are a dazzling array of international jewelry designs, masterpiece jewellery, from top most brands all over India.





