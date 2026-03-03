Gaura Purnima Celebrated at Hare Krishna Temple Post Eclipse

Hyderabad: The auspicious festival of Sri Gaura Purnima, commemorating the transcendental appearance of Lord Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, was celebrated with great devotion and spiritual fervour at the Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills.

This year’s Gaura Purnima was especially significant, as it coincided with a lunar eclipse—similar to the celestial alignment that occurred 540 years ago at the time of Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s birth in 1486 at Navadweep, Mayapur. Devotees described this rare occurrence as a spiritually unique event, happening once in 540 years. In keeping with traditional Shastric injunctions, all darshan and festival celebrations were conducted only after the conclusion of the lunar eclipse and the completion of prescribed samprokshana (purification) rituals. Following the eclipse and traditional cleansing procedures, the temple was ceremonially purified before devotees were allowed darshan and festivities commenced. A special alankara of Lord Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu adorned the altar, and darshan was opened to devotees later in the evening after the purification rites. Devotees offered Chappan Bhog—56 varieties of sanctified preparations—including sweets, savouries, fried delicacies and fruit offerings. A spiritually surcharged atmosphere prevailed as a 9-hour Akhanda Harinam Sankirtan was conducted, intensifying in devotional fervour after the eclipse observances.





Later in the evening, after the completion of all Shastric purification processes, the festival celebrations continued with a grand Pallaki Utsavam of Sri Sri Gaura Nitai along with Srila Prabhupada amidst ecstatic kirtans. This was followed by the Sri Sri Nitai Gauranga 108 Kalasha Maha Abhishekam, performed with fruit juices, Panchamritam, Panchagavyam and fragrant substances accompanied by Vedic chanting. A special pravachan was delivered thereafter, followed by the presentation of the Annual Report Video highlighting the year-long spiritual and charitable initiatives of the Hare Krishna Movement.