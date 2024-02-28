Goodeebag Registers 40pc Surge in New Customers and 25pc Increase in Waste Pick-ups

Hyderabad: Goodeebag, a pioneering name in sustainable waste management, has announced significant growth in its operations, with a notable surge in both new customer acquisitions and waste pick-ups. Over the past three months, the company has witnessed a remarkable 40% increase in new customers and a 25% rise in waste pick-ups, underscoring its commitment to driving positive environmental change.

Since November 2023, Goodeebag has experienced consistent growth across its key metrics. In November, the company recycled 21,835 kilograms of plastic, conducted 2,500 waste pick-ups, and acquired 160 new customers. In December, numbers rose to 22,308 kilograms of recycled plastic, 2,650 waste pick-ups, and 180 new customers. In January 2024, Goodeebag continued its upward trajectory, recycling 20,234 kilograms of plastic, conducting 2,550 waste pick-ups, and acquiring 140 new customers.





With a total of 3,500 new families added to its network by January, Goodeebag has further cemented its position as a leader in sustainable waste management solutions. Additionally, the company has successfully recycled a total of 4 lakhs kilograms of plastic, showcasing its significant contribution to environmental conservation.

Speaking about this achievement, Founder & CEO Abhishek Agarwal expressed gratitude to the community for their continued support and emphasized the importance of sustainable waste management practices. He stated, "We are thrilled to see such significant growth in both our customer base and waste pick-ups. This is a testament to the growing awareness and commitment towards environmental sustainability. We remain dedicated to our mission of making Hyderabad a cleaner and greener city, one bag at a time."