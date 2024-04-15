Goodeebag Forecasts Over 3x Growth in Revenue for FY2024-25

Hyderabad: Goodeebag, a pioneer in sustainable waste management, is pleased to announce its ambitious projection of achieving over 300% growth in revenue for the fiscal year 2024-25. Building on its recent operational successes and expansion initiatives, the company aims to surpass the previous milestones in revenue, signaling a significant leap forward in its journey towards environmental stewardship and business excellence.



The surge in projected revenue is attributed to Goodeebag's strategic expansion plans in cities beyond its home base of Hyderabad. With upcoming launch plans in Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Jaipur, Goodeebag aims to tap into new markets and serve a broader customer base with its innovative waste management solutions. By establishing a presence in these key cities, Goodeebag seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable waste disposal practices and cement its position as a leader in the industry.



In line with its aggressive expansion strategy, Goodeebag plans to ramp up its workforce by threefold, reflecting its commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. By bolstering its team of dedicated professionals, Goodeebag aims to enhance its service capabilities and ensure seamless delivery of its solutions across all target markets.



Earlier this year, Goodeebag achieved significant milestones in its operations, with a notable surge in both new customer acquisitions and waste pick-ups. The company witnessed a remarkable 40% increase in new customers and a 25% rise in waste pick-ups over the past three months in February’24, underscoring its dedication to driving positive environmental change and meeting the evolving needs of its clientele.

Commenting on the company's growth projections, Abhishiek Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Goodeebag, said, "We are thrilled to announce our ambitious revenue forecast for FY2024-25, which reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. With our expansion into new cities and the continued support of our valued customers, we are poised to achieve new heights of success while making a meaningful impact on the environment."

“Goodeebag remains dedicated to its mission of transforming waste management with goodness, and looks forward to continuing its journey towards a cleaner, greener future for all.” Abhishiek added.