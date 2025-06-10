Godrej Professional Upskills 100+ Hairstylists in Hyderabad with New Surreal Collection

Hyderabad: Godrej Professional, a professional hair brand with products in hair care, colour, styling, and treatments from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), has unveiled its latest hair colour collection, The Surreal Collection, and Strait Smooth, a modern straightening technique across Hyderabad and Telangana.

To mark this, Godrej Professional hosted a day-long event that brought together over 100 salonists and stylists from across the State. Led by the education and technical ambassadors of Godrej Professional - Yianni Tsapatori, Creative Director; Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head and Najeeb-Ur-Rehman, Technical Ambassador of Godrej Professional, the event featured immersive training sessions designed to upskill salon professionals in advanced colouring techniques, with a special focus on the Surreal Collection.

Abhinav Grandhi, Business Head, Godrej Professional, shared, “For decades, Godrej has been a trailblazer in India’s hair colour market, establishing itself as a dominant force in the retail sector and revolutionizing the industry. Building on this expertise, we ventured into professional hair care with Godrej Professional a few years ago, with a clear vision to empower hairstylists and transform salons into hubs of innovation and creativity.”

Abhinav continued, “Hairstylists today are the ultimate influencers in salons. Their skillset directly impacts the quality of service and the satisfaction of clients. That’s why, over the last few years, Godrej Professional has training thousands of salons across India, providing door-to-door education to nurture the next generation of hairstyling talent. 2025 marks a bold new chapter, as Godrej Professional takes its training and skilling initiative to a national level, with plans to engage 3,000+ salons in 11 cities. As part of this, we have organised the training seminars for hairstylists based in Hyderabad. By equipping stylists with the tools and techniques they need to succeed, we are helping them shape the future of hairstyling in India.”

Surreal Collection is India’s first hair colour range inspired by the world’s most stunning natural wonders. Co-curated by Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head at Godrej Professional; Yianni Tsapatori, Creative Director of Godrej Professional and Najeeb-Ur-Rehman, Technical Ambassador of Godrej Professional, this innovative range brings nature’s palette to life with four distinct looks: Moffee Marvel (mocha and coffee tones of the Pyramid of Giza), Tangerine Dream (copper-gold hues of Antelope Canyon), Roselet Bliss (rose and violet from Serranía de Hornocal), and Moonlit Mist (silver-ash tones of moonlit nights). Each look is powered by Dimension and Colour Play technologies. While Dimension ammonia-free hair colours incorporate peptides and nourishing oils, ensuring healthy-looking, long-lasting colour, Colour Play range delivers vibrant shades enriched with hydrolysed keratin and hyaluronic acid, renowned for their hair repair, strengthening, and moisturizing properties.

Yianni Tsapatori, Creative Director, Godrej Professional, said, “Skill development is crucial for the Indian salon industry’s progress. Events like these offer stylists both emerging and experienced a valuable opportunity to sharpen their craft and expand their horizons. The enthusiasm we saw in Hyderabad was incredible. I am confident that Godrej Professional will continue to inspire trends and elevate the industry through innovation and education.”

Godrej Professional also introduced Strait Smooth, a modern straightening solution that transforms curly, frizzy hair into sleek, shiny, and hydrated locks. Powered by Fibre Rebonding Technology, it combines Silk Amino Acids for hydration and flexibility with Hyaluronic Acid to lock in moisture and reduce frizz. The result is smooth, manageable hair with a flawless salon finish.

Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head, Godrej Professional said, “Our focus is on real, practical learning. With launches like the Surreal Collection and Strait Smooth, we are opening new possibilities in hairstyling. Each session is a step toward making Indian salons more creative, competitive, and client centric.”

Adding to this, Najeeb-Ur-Rehman, Technical Ambassador, Godrej Professional said, “The response to the event in Hyderabad was fantastic. It’s evident that the salon professionals are eager to learn and evolve. Our aim is to support their journey with education and techniques that raise the bar in salon services.”

The Surreal Collection and Strait Smooth Range are now available at leading salons across Hyderabad and Telangana.