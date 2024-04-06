GHMC Summer Coaching Camps from April 25 to May 31

Hyderabad: The GHMC will host summer coaching camps from April 25 to May 31 for children aged six to 16, covering 44 sports disciplines, including cricket, archery, basketball, football, tennis, netball, roller skating, throwball, cycling and swimming apart from kabaddi and malkhambh.

The GHMC will also train students in Indian wrestling, taekwondo, wushu, boxing, kickboxing, judo, Muay Thai (Thai boxing) and karate.

Participants will train at 915 centres across the city, and the GHMC will organise competitions for them. The programme, spanning 37 days, will include sports quizzes, inter-centre tournaments, interactions with international/national players, and familiarisation with game rules.

"We have approached physical education teachers at local educational institutions, briefing them on the summer coaching camps concept and inviting their students to participate," said a GHMC official.

Interested individuals can enroll at https://www.ghmc.gov.in/. This year, 789 coaches have been hired, including 712 on honorarium and 77 part-timers.

A fee of Rs 50 will apply to roller skating, tennis, shuttle badminton, and cricket, while Rs 10 will be charged for other games. GHMC will provide sports equipment.

On April 20, equipment distribution will commence in all six GHMC zones, including GHMC Uppal Stadium, GHMC Moghalpura Sports Complex, and GHMC Swimming Pool Secunderabad.

Inaugural sessions will take place from April 25 to May 1 in all six GHMC zones. At the Marredpally playground, the inaugural session will be held on April 27 at 8 am.

Sports quizzes will run from May 6 to May 11 in all zones, followed by sports tournaments from May 15 to May 19. Closing ceremonies are scheduled for May 27 to May 31.