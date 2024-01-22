Gen Z looking for relationships where Astro matches

Astroyogi, a digital astrology platform providing 24/7 real-time consultation, has emerged as the undisputed leader in catering to the cosmic curiosity of Generation Z. In a recent survey conducted over a period of six months to one year in 2023 with 500k respondents, it was revealed that an impressive 53.8% of Gen Z or Zoomers seeking astrological insights turned to Astroyogi for guidance and celestial revelations. The report further reveals the consultation preferences among GenZ, highly revolving around relationships.

Zoomers show a preference for chatting with 39.8%, nearly twice as much as opting for phone consultations for Astro consultancy. Additionally, Gen Z is four times more likely to seek free consultations from astrologers before committing to paid services compared to Millennials and Boomers. In cities that have high social media usage, Gen Z users account for 60.2% of the total online astrology users, while non-Gen Z users constitute 39.8%. Notably, nearly 80% of all Gen Z queries are relationship-related, focusing on current relationships or the potential rekindling of past ones. These numbers highlight the rising influence of Gen Zs on the digital astrology realm, showing their unique preferences and engagement patterns.

Commenting on the increasing popularity of the platform amongst the newer generation, Aditya Kapoor, COO, Astroyogi said, "Our commitment to providing accurate and insightful astrological guidance in a contemporary format has resonated well with the younger audience. This is why we have a rigorous 4-step recruitment process at Astroyogi for authentic astrologers to further elevate our users’ trust. GenZ’s trust in our app reinforces our commitment to innovative avenues to further enrich user experiences by continuously improving and maintaining our prominence in the Astrotech domain.

Astrology has witnessed a significant digital revolution in recent years, and Astroyogi has emerged as the undisputed leader among Gen Z users seeking celestial guidance and insights. The platform's intuitive interface, comprehensive array of certified astrological services, and expert astrological services have resonated exceptionally well with the younger generation, propelling Astroyogi to the forefront of astrology trends.