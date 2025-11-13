Gen Z Faces Diabetes Risk Due to Unhealthy Eating Habits

Hyderabad: Failure to keep diabetes under control can lead to several serious health complications, said Dr. Krishnamurthy Daram, Consultant General Physician at Aster Prime Hospital. He emphasized the importance of regular monitoring, following medical advice, and taking prescribed medications to manage blood sugar levels effectively.

Dr. Krishnamurthy noted that while diabetes was once common only among people over 50, it is now increasingly seen in individuals in their 20s. Speaking on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, he highlighted how Gen Z’s lifestyle and food habits are contributing to the rise of Type 2 diabetes.

“Frequent consumption of fast food and processed food leads to excessive intake of calories, refined sugars, and unhealthy fats,” he said. “Items like bakery foods, samosas, pizzas, and pastries are driving obesity, which in turn causes insulin resistance—one of the main triggers of diabetes.”

He explained that Type 1 diabetes usually appears in childhood and requires lifelong insulin dependence, while Type 2 diabetes is primarily caused by poor lifestyle choices, unhealthy diets, and lack of physical activity. In Type 2 cases, the pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin or the body’s cells fail to respond properly to insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels.

“Even teenagers aged 15–16 are now showing early signs of obesity and insulin resistance,” Dr. Krishnamurthy added. “When I finished my post-graduation in 2012, diabetes below 50 was rare. Now it’s common even among those in their 20s.”

Lifestyle changes are essential: He advised maintaining a healthy routine — waking up early, exercising for at least an hour daily, eating home-cooked meals, and avoiding staying up late or eating junk food at night.

South Indian food is the healthiest: "Traditional South Indian food is highly nutritious,” he said. “Curd provides probiotics, vegetables add fiber, rice offers carbohydrates, and lentils and millets are rich in protein. In contrast, pizzas, burgers, and pastries are full of refined flour and sugar with almost no nutrients.”