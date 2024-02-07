Garba Raas Ni Rumjhat at Gujarati Ekta Mahotsav GEM-24

Hyderabad: Over 300 People with 15 Teams Participated in Garba Raas Ni Rumjhat at the ongoing Gujarati Ekta Mahotsav-24 (GEM-24) – Garba Raas Ni Rumjhat was held at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam, Sri Nagar Colony.

GEM-24 - A Massive Event for all Gujaratis of Telangana – “Gujarati Ekta Mahotsav” - Biggest of its kind event for Gujaratis of Telangana features Sports, Culture, Talent, Beauty Pageant, Kids Fashion Show & Lot More.

Garba Raas Ni Rumjhat is presented by Bina Mehta & Mahesh Patel. 15 Teams participated in the Garba Raas Ni Rumjhat and presented GARBA at the Grand Event with a total count of 300 – The Winners of the Garba Raas Ni Rumjhat will be declared at the end of the event.

The Organizers added “Garba Raas Ni Rumjhat is yet another Grand Event by happening under the aegis of “Gujarati Ekta Mahotsav” which is the Biggest of its kind event for Gujaratis of Telangana featuring Sports, Culture, Talent, Beauty Pageant, Kids Fashion Show & Lot More, the event is the biggest and the longest its kind festival celebrations featuring for 4 Months from 7th January, 2024 to 21st April, 2024.

Garba Raas presented a colorful event whith gujaratis dressed in their traditional best, colourful dresses showcased spectacular Garba Raas.

The Event is being Organized by Telangana Gujarati Samaj.

Mr. Premal Parekh – President- Telangana Gujarati Samaj.

Chandulal Patel-Vice President

Mansukh Patel, Vice President Telangana Gujarati Samaj.

Minal Vakharia-General Secretary.

Krishnakanth Parikh-Treasurer.

Chetan Bhogani-Trustee & Jasmat Patel-Chairman – GEM-24.

The 4 Months Long Event will feature Sports like

Chetan Bhoghani T-20 Cricket Tournament.

Chawda & Parekh Women’s Box Cricket.

Seth & Mehta Badminton Tournament.

Ghia & Patel Table Tennis Tournament.

Chess Tournament.

Patel & Gandhi Garba Raas Ni Rumjhat.

Telangana Gujarati Kids Fashion Show.

Miss & Mrs. Telangana Gujarati.

Dharia & Kadakia Voice of Gujarati.

Dance Gujarati Dance.

Nach Baliye.

Anybody Can Dance.

Jariwal & Shah Kitchen Ke Khiladi.

Finale Events

Gratitude Day,

Film Festival

Pride of Gujarati

Telangana Gujarati Divas & Others.

JD Patel & Sunita Patel Main Sponsor of the Grand Event GEM-24 Launched GEM-24