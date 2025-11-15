Is Black Ops 7 Worst Call of Duty Yet?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was released yesterday, and the gaming world is torn. Critics have varying opinions on the game: While some have praised Black Ops 7 for its wide range of gameplay, others have called it the worst instalment of the series yet - and for several reasons. Let's unpack all the pros and cons of the game.

The Good and the Bad

Black Ops 7 is ambitious. It presents what Ben Sheene from Digital Chumps calls "a gargantuan amount of content meant to satisfy players of all stripes." There's something in the game for everyone, an amalgamation of all the different kinds of gameplay the series has. From Zombies (online co-op) to Endgame (co-op PVE, i.e. player v environment) and Dead Ops Arcade 4 (top-down stick shooter), it covers every nook and cranny.

It's also been deemed the most "brain-rot" COD instalment: whether that's a good thing or a bad thing is debatable. With its goofy cutscenes and weak storytelling, the best way to describe it would be, "It's so bad that it's good."

While it provides a varied game experience, its single-player mode has taken a hit for the worse, with people criticising the various conditions set on solo players, including:

⦁ No AI teammates

⦁ Cannot be paused even during solo games

⦁ Quitting or staying idle for too long forces the player to restart the entire mission Yikes.

Many have also noted that Black Ops 7 lacks innovation. "Multiplayer is basically BO2 remastered without any of the fun stuff," Goblin (@TheGoblinnn on X) said.

It may have a broad scope of gameplay, but the execution probably could have been much better. As S.E. Doster from GameSpot put it, "The latest entry in the Call of Duty series gives players more ways to play the campaign than ever, to various degrees of success."

Even though netizens have mixed reviews, most fall into two extremes - absolutely loving the game or detesting its very existence.

Lazy, AI Trash, Worst Game of 2025 — these are some of the words and phrases netizens have used for the game. The Internet is spewing so much hate that it makes the common, non-gaming observer either go offline or think about playing the game themselves.

The Bottom Line

When a game, movie, or any piece of media garners so much backlash, it's hard to decide whether to consume it or not.

If you're torn about playing Black Ops 7, it's best to explore the game and decide for yourself whether it was worth it or not. Although it may not be the best COD instalment - hell, Giovanni Panzano from Everyeye. It said "it's immediately clear that this campaign lacks quality even from the less successful entries in the series" - it could still be fun, granted that you don't compare it to other parts of the series.

Jeremy Peel from Eurogamer said it himself: "[Black Ops 7] is a shift away from single-player leaves Call of Duty with its most lopsided and homogenous entry in decades, though what it does offer is consistently good fun when accepted on its own terms."





This article has been authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle