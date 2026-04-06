From Heart of Hyderabad to Runways of Mumbai: Vaishali Agarwal Debuts ‘Baakul’
Over the past two decades, Vaishali has built a reputation for creating couture that thoughtfully bridges tradition with modern design.
Hyderabad: In a landmark moment for her label, Hyderabad-based couture designer Vaishali Agarwal steps onto the pan-India fashion stage for the very first time, marking a significant evolution in her two-decade design journey. Known for building a strong legacy in Hyderabad’s couture landscape, Vaishali now expands her vision to metro and national audiences, beginning with a striking showcase at a recent fashion week that just concluded in Mumbai, where her latest collection, Baakul, was unveiled with actor Alaya F as the showstopper.
This showcase marks more than just a runway presentation; it signals Vaishali Agarwal’s first-ever step beyond Hyderabad, taking her deeply rooted design language to a wider Indian luxury audience, while staying profoundly connected to the cultural nuances and artisanal richness of her home region.
Over the past two decades, Vaishali has built a reputation for creating couture that thoughtfully bridges tradition with modern design. What began as designing clothes for her young daughter gradually evolved into a full-fledged couture label celebrated for its intricate embroidery, handcrafted textiles, and deeply layered cultural storytelling. Her work has consistently honored Indian craftsmanship while adapting to the sensibilities of the modern bride and occasion dresser.
Rooted in research, craftsmanship, and collaboration, Vaishali Agarwal’s design philosophy draws from heritage, mythology, and nature, brought to life with artisans across India through contemporary silhouettes for the modern woman. This vision culminates in Baakul, named after the sacred flower offered to Lord Shiva and inspired by Nataraja’s cosmic rhythm, translating spirituality into garments defined by symbolism, grace, and fluid movement.
While this is her first showcase beyond Hyderabad, the collection remains deeply anchored in the design nuances of the region. Rich textile sensibilities, handcrafted surface ornamentation, and the poetic detailing synonymous with Hyderabad’s couture legacy remain central to the collection’s identity. Meaningful motifs such as Nandi and the fish from Ganga are interpreted through intricate dhabka embroidery, delicate gota appliqué, signature handmade floral work, and the statement dori jacket.
Fluid silhouettes, metallic accents, and richly layered textures bring a distinctly contemporary edge, making the collection feel equally relevant for the modern bride, festive occasions, and elevated celebrations across India’s metro fashion landscape.
On the occasion, Fashion Designer Vaishali Agarwal comments,” Taking Baakul to one of the biggest Fashion Weeks in Mumbai is a defining milestone for us. It is the first time we are presenting Vaishali Agarwal couture beyond Hyderabad, opening our narrative to metro and pan-India audiences. Yet, every motif, texture, and silhouette continues to carry the essence of our roots. I wanted this collection to feel like Hyderabad’s craftsmanship in conversation with the aspirations of the modern Indian bride.”
Complementing this reimagined vision of heritage is Shivasa Fine Jewellery, founded by Sandhya Agarwal, a brand rooted in craftsmanship, legacy, and modern elegance. Created for the contemporary woman who values tradition yet moves effortlessly through the present, Shivasa blends the soulful beauty of polkis and vibrant gemstones with diamonds to craft pieces that transcend ornamentation, evolving into future heirlooms. From refined everyday essentials to statement occasion jewels, each creation is designed for longevity, emotion, and generational resonance.
Together, Vaishali Agarwal’s Baakul and Shivasa Fine Jewellery unite in a shared celebration of heritage and modern expression, bringing a seamless vision of bridal and occasion wear defined by craftsmanship, symbolism, and timeless elegance.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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