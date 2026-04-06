From Heart of Hyderabad to Runways of Mumbai: Vaishali Agarwal Debuts ‘Baakul’

Hyderabad: In a landmark moment for her label, Hyderabad-based couture designer Vaishali Agarwal steps onto the pan-India fashion stage for the very first time, marking a significant evolution in her two-decade design journey. Known for building a strong legacy in Hyderabad’s couture landscape, Vaishali now expands her vision to metro and national audiences, beginning with a striking showcase at a recent fashion week that just concluded in Mumbai, where her latest collection, Baakul, was unveiled with actor Alaya F as the showstopper.

This showcase marks more than just a runway presentation; it signals Vaishali Agarwal’s first-ever step beyond Hyderabad, taking her deeply rooted design language to a wider Indian luxury audience, while staying profoundly connected to the cultural nuances and artisanal richness of her home region. Over the past two decades, Vaishali has built a reputation for creating couture that thoughtfully bridges tradition with modern design. What began as designing clothes for her young daughter gradually evolved into a full-fledged couture label celebrated for its intricate embroidery, handcrafted textiles, and deeply layered cultural storytelling. Her work has consistently honored Indian craftsmanship while adapting to the sensibilities of the modern bride and occasion dresser.

Vaishali Agarwal - The Collection

Rooted in research, craftsmanship, and collaboration, Vaishali Agarwal’s design philosophy draws from heritage, mythology, and nature, brought to life with artisans across India through contemporary silhouettes for the modern woman. This vision culminates in Baakul, named after the sacred flower offered to Lord Shiva and inspired by Nataraja’s cosmic rhythm, translating spirituality into garments defined by symbolism, grace, and fluid movement.