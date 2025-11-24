Four Seasons Bengaluru Embarks on a Crab-Inspired Culinary Voyage With ‘Shore to Shell’

At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, where local and global culinary journeys find the space to unfold into experiences that feel layered, expressive and memorable, a special crab carnival comes alive through the Shell & Spice food festival. Far & East, the Asian brasserie perched on the 21st floor, hosts this seasonal celebration with its warm elegance, sweeping city views and a culinary philosophy rooted in reverence for Asian craft. The restaurant pays homage to Asia’s cherished crab traditions, carried by fragrant sauces, warm spice trails and the richness of peak seafood season.

Chef Wong’s Craftsmanship At the heart of this journey is Chef Wong Chin Sheong, a culinary artisan whose two decades across Asia’s most storied kitchens lend quiet confidence and intuitive depth to every plate. Under his thoughtful guidance, a refined set-menu takes shape, designed for diners who savour detail, subtlety and the poetry of a well-balanced meal.

Chef Sheong Wong

A Menu Steeped in Asian Flavours

The menu highlights includes a Mud Crab presented in three expressive styles: the lively sweet heat of Singaporean Chilli Mud Crab, the bold Black Pepper Mud Crab elevated by the earthy character of Coorg pepper and the silky aromatic Creamy Butter Crab. Playful additions such as Tempura Soft Shell Crab bring a delicate crunch and contrast to the feast. Asian beverage traditions add another layer to the experience where guests can experience a tea program by day, followed by craft sake, rice lager and gin cocktails by night. Yuzu spritzers and pandan mocktails offer refreshing non-alcoholic options, while a curated Geist pairing complements the spice and umami of the menu.





An Experience Rooted in Tradition '

Meant for shared, family-style indulgence, the meal deepens as servers guide guests through the gentle ritual of crab cracking—a gesture rooted in coastline traditions that inspired this menu. With the city shimmering below and each course revealing a new shade of flavour, Shell & Spice becomes a slow, sensory exploration of crab craft and the art of Asian culinary storytelling.





● Time: Lunch & Dinner