From Lab To Lifesaver Jab

It’s not every day that the word ‘vaccine’ makes the world of oncology buzz with excitement and wonder. For decades, cancer research has been a story of hard-won battles.

In a breakthrough, Russia recently revealed the novel Enteromix mRNA Cancer Vaccine. Enteromix has shown 100% efficacy. Researchers also boast about its safety in initial human trials. The new ‘Russian vaccine’ has created tremendous buzz. Currently, it’s not available in India. But many cancer patients and their loved ones are willing to spend and procure it. However, Indian doctors have a word of caution.

Enteromix Explained

“Enteromix is an oncolytic vaccine made from a mixture of enteroviruses that selectively infect tumour cells and stimulate innate/adaptive anti-tumour immunity,” says Dr Ruchir Bhandari, Clinical Onco-logist & Head ofCyberknife, Radio-surgery, Mahatma Gandhi Medical College.

Dr Ruchir opines that though the vaccine has shown early safety results in small Phase-I trials, it was only tried over 48 patients. Dr Ruchir says, “The vaccine currently is being tested mainly in colorectal cancer and not all cancers.”

What’s most intriguing is that the most promising of these cancer vaccines are built on the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology that boosted COVID-19 vaccines!

Instead of teaching the body to fight a new virus altogether, these vaccines teach it to identify tiny spurts of proteins called neoantigens, unique only to cancer cells! The end result: they sniff, identify and eliminate them.

Scope and Reach

The scientists behind the mRNA vaccine also claim the vaccine to be a personalised one. That is, it would suit to help kill cancer cells for each body type. Targeted cancer types include colorectal (large intestine) cancer as the first target to hit at. The ones that follow include glioblastoma (a brain cancer) and certain melanomas that are in their nascent stages of planning or development.

Dr Rajesh Bollam, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist & Executive Director, Renova Hospitals from Hyderabad, seconds the claim of these vaccines being designed to identify neoantigens. He says, “Enteromix is described as an mRNA-based therapeutic cancer vaccine that doesn’t just recognise tumour-related proteins (neoantigens) but also activates T-cells to attack cancer cells.”

However, it’s important to know that while this approach is similar to other global cancer vaccine research pipelines, the clinical performance remains undisclosed. Point being, for decades humanity has searched for a universal cure for cancer- a single, definitive solution that could eradicate the disease in all its forms. Yet, as our understanding of something as complex as cancer deepens, it has become evident that such a giant of an enemy wouldn’t settle for a one-size-fits-all answer.

Dr Ruchir adds, “There is no one causative event for cancer occurrence which can be targeted. This complexity is exactly why a universal cure remains elusive.” Dr Ruchir also acknowledged how there are many cancers that are curable today. He says, “Advances in precision radiation oncology like Cyberknife and Proton Therapy and other Oncolytic viruses, along with immunotherapy and AI-driven early detection, are gradually transforming cancer into a manageable chronic disease which is often cured if detected early.

Take A Shot Or Not

The question on everyone’s mind is: Should we try this elixir’s shot?

Dr Rajesh says, “No clinical proof currently shows Enteromix eliminating cancer cells in humans, which makes the benefits appear more hypothetical until the results from the trial are out.”

Before you try this vaccine, remember to proceed with caution. While early research or media reports may sound promising, not all vaccines in development have undergone the full range of rigorous clinical trials needed to confirm their safety. What could follow then is a huge line of side effects, unforeseen immune reactions or worse, other unknown long-term concerns.

Dr Rajesh confirms that as of now, there is no availability of these vaccines in India. He says, “For these vaccines to be available here, they would have to go through a stringent checklist of successful human trials, regulatory approvals and a cross-verification of official safety and efficacy data.”

Dr Ruchir adds further, “Before considering experimental cancer vaccines, people should ensure that treatment is part of a registered clinical trial with transparent safety data and regulatory (DGCI/CDSCO) data.” He advises that one could start by consulting an oncologist to try and understand possible risks and also be cautious of exaggerated claims.

Futuristic Boost

The potential of these next-generation cancer vaccines is nothing short of revolutionary. They represent a future where the immune system itself can be harnessed to detect, attack and even prevent tumours even before they develop!

Yet, this promise must be stepped into with caution as a shield. The race to defeat cancer may well be underway, with these vaccines proving to be a game-changer- but their promise can only be realised if innovation is paired with careful patience and rigorous caution!

Enteromix Vax Bytes

• Russia has announced 100% efficacy and safety in human trials.

• Uses the same mRNA technology as the COVID-19 vaccines

• Designed to train the immune system to recognise and eliminate cancer cells- a safer method than chemotherapy.

• Yet to be introduced in India.