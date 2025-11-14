From DNA to Photosynthesis: Learning Biology With Google

Google rolled out another educational illustration for its homepage logo today: Learning about Photosynthesis. This makes the third consecutive doodle that the search engine has displayed for its Indian users, following a basketball-themed parabola doodle on the quadratic equation and a double helix doodle of the DNA molecule.

Photosynthesis is one of the first and most important biological processes that young students learn about, and Google appears set on creating fun, interactive logos for those just exposed to the expansive field of biology.

Today’s homepage features the Google logo morphed to resemble the various components of photosynthesis, including water, sunlight, and the star of the show – chlorophyll.

Photosynthesis: a quick refresher

For anyone who might not remember the details, photosynthesis is the process by which plants, algae, and cyanobacteria convert light energy into chemical energy. It is vital for the survival of numerous organisms, forming the foundation of most food chains and supplying oxygen to all biotic components in the ecosystem.

It occurs in the presence of organelles known as chloroplasts, which contain the green pigment chlorophyll. The organism absorbs water and carbon dioxide from its environment, using the sun’s rays as its primary energy source to produce glucose, providing nutrition and releasing oxygen in the process.

However, photosynthesis is a two-stage process with both light-dependent and light-independent reactions. Many students get confused when this aspect is mentioned, and that’s where Google’s AI assistant Gemini comes in to explain the differences between the two.

Clicking on the logo takes users to a page that explains what each reaction entails. According to Gemini, light-dependent reactions “capture light and store it in short-term energy carriers” and light-independent reactions use the carriers “to build stable, long-term food molecules (sugars) from carbon dioxide.” It details the entire process from start to finish and even summarises the main differences between the two stages in a neat little table.

Google, your new biology teacher

Google is on a roll, rolling out new educational doodles every day. With each illustration, the search engine encourages users to dive into foundational topics through their logo, making learning fun, interactive, and most importantly, accessible.

Whether you’re a student who’s just been introduced to these subjects or an adult looking to revisit the classroom, Google Doodles provides a user-centric, AI-driven learning experience for curious minds to revel in the vast world of science.