From Batsuit to Cat-Chase! Watch Abhay’s Crazy Plan at Warner Bros. World™ leaves Hrithik & Farhan Shaken!

Abhay Deol screaming his lungs out! Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar in splits - sound familiar? That’s exactly what went down when Indian Actors - Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol took their camaraderie to Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the latest episode of the Zindagi ko Yas Bol campaign.

In a hilarious attempt to recreate an iconic scare moment just like in their own movie, Abhay Deol set up what he thought would be the ultimate prank. But when the dark alleys of Gotham City fought back, and the joke spiraled out of control, chaos erupted in ways our amigos did not expect.





What went down? And why were all three running for their lives? Buckle up – this is one ride you don’t want to miss!

Find out who won the prank and pulled off the ultimate power move; deciding which Warner Bros characters they all dress up as.

Commenting on his experience, Abhay said: “Shooting this campaign felt like a wild ride down memory lane, packed with laughter, and a touch of mischief! Yas Island has the perfect mix of thrill, relaxation, and entertainment—it’s like stepping into a world where anything is possible. And let’s be honest, nothing brings out your inner child like Warner Bros. World! Watching Hrithik and Farhan

come face-to-face with the Joker was the ultimate prank—I don’t think they saw that one coming!”





Whether you are looking to re-live cherished memories or create new ones, Yas Island is calling! It’s

time to say Zindagi Ko Yas Bol and embark on an adventure like no other.