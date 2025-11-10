Thai Flavours Meet Sea Breeze – Food Festival at Bheemili Resort

Visakhapatnam: This November, The Bheemili Resort – Managed by Accor invites food lovers on an irresistible journey across Thailand, without ever leaving the coast. Teppanyaki, the resort’s signature restaurant, transforms into a vibrant Thai haven for ten days as it hosts the Thai Food Festival, a celebration of bold flavours, fragrant spices, and the timeless art of Thai cooking.

From November 14th to 23rd, guests can savour a specially curated menu that brings together Thailand’s most beloved dishes, from the fiery Tom Yum Goong and zesty Som Tum salad to the silky Green Curry, soulful Massaman Curry, and the iconic Pad Thai noodles. The culinary voyage concludes on a sweet note with the quintessential Mango Sticky Rice, perfectly balancing richness with tropical freshness. Prepared with traditional recipes, fresh local ingredients, and an authentic Thai touch, each dish reflects the perfect harmony of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy — a hallmark of Thai cuisine.





“The Thai Food Festival is more than just a menu; it’s an experience,” says Atul Singh, Resort Operations Manager. “We’ve recreated the warmth, aromas, and textures of Thailand to offer our guests a slice of its culinary soul right here by the sea. It’s a must-visit for anyone who loves exploring global flavours.”





Set against the relaxed coastal backdrop of Teppanyaki, the festival promises the perfect setting for an indulgent dinner, whether it’s a weekend treat with family, a gathering with friends, or a quiet evening by the ocean.