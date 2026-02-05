From Aphrodisiac Tables to Starlit Dinners: Valentine’s Day at Sheraton Hyderabad

This Valentine’s Day, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel invites couples to celebrate love through three distinct dining experiences, each crafted to set a different romantic mood.



Zega (Pan Asian Restaurant) sets the tone for an intimate evening with The Aphrodisiac Table—a thoughtfully curated set menu inspired by flavours associated with romance and indulgence. The experience features signature creations such as Golden Embrace vegetable pot stickers, Fire & Desire chicken dumplings, Avocado Kiss sushi, and indulgent mains like Seduction Chicken Takrai and XO Passion prawns. The evening concludes on a sweet note with desserts such as Velvet Mocha Desire and Zega’s signature cheesecake. Soft lighting, elegant décor and live music complete this sensorial dining experience.

At Feast (All Day Dining), romance unfolds with Rumi’s Garden, a lavish Valentine’s Day buffet inspired by poetry and soulful flavours. Guests can enjoy global favourites, interactive live stations and an elaborate dessert spread, complemented by live jazz and a warm, festive ambience.

For those who prefer romance under the open sky, Alfresco Dining on the 7th Floor presents A Valentine’s Celebration Under the Stars. This intimate open-air experience pairs a six-course curated menu with fine pours, soulful live flute performance and stunning city views, making it ideal for a truly memorable evening.

Date: February 14, 2026



Time: 7 PM onwards

Venue: Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli