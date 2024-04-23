Freyr Energy Helps 200+ MSMEs Adopt Solar Energy in Q1 2024

Hyderabad: Freyr Energy, one of India's fastest-growing solar companies, is leading the charge in transforming India's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector with its innovative sustainable energy solutions. In the first quarter of 2024, Freyr Energy undertook over 200 projects in commercial and industrial sector, with a total capacity of 4.5 MW or 4,500 kW. In a life cycle of 25 years, these rooftop solar panels will reduce carbon emissions equivalent to planting more than 17.8 lakh trees.

Operating across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala, Freyr Energy is championing sustainable energy practices across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, education, and hospitality. Championing this transition are esteemed organizations such as Reitz India Ltd, Kay Jay Forging, Sai Shakti Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd, Bhavika Plastek Pvt. Ltd., Sri Gayatri Educational Institutions and Naandi Community Water Services. Their choice signifies a commitment to sustainability and marks a significant contribution towards fostering a cleaner and greener environment. Furthermore, Freyr Energy is enhancing solar adoption among businesses by facilitating accessible financing options through partnerships with NBFCs like Credit Fair, Ugro, Choice and Ecofy. These partnerships highlight Freyr Energy's dedication to helping companies adopt sustainable energy easily and affordably.

“MSMEs and Industries account for over 50% of India's total energy consumption, with a staggering annual growth rate of 7 %. Given the increasing demand for energy and the urgent need to manage operational expenditure sustainably, choosing renewable solutions is absolutely crucial. At Freyr, we are dedicated to equipping businesses with solar energy solutions. Our goal is to help smaller businesses completely switch to solar energy, making them stronger and bringing more success to India's industries and communities." says Saurabh Marda , the Co-Founder & Managing Director, Freyr Energy.

With Freyr Energy at the forefront and aligned with government initiatives, the stage is set for India to seize the potential of solar energy. This presents a timely opportunity to empower the MSME sector, foster sustainability, and advance towards economic and environmental goals.