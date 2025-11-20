Footprints on Marble: Silent Stories Beneath Sacred Light

In every holy space — a gurudwara, a temple, a mosque, a church — marble becomes witness. It does not speak but stores moments. Walk barefoot across it and you can almost hear echoes: of prayers whispered, tears fallen, hopes carried, burdens released. Footprints may not stay visible for long, but their meaning lingers long after.

At dawn, the first footprints are of the sevadaars. They sweep, clean, light lamps, and arrange offerings. These are the footprints of service, not asking for anything, only giving. Their rhythm sets the tone for the whole day. Marble remembers them as the quiet heartbeat of faith.