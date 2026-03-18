Eid al-Fitr 2026: 6 Lesser-Known Indian Destinations for a Festive Food Trail

With 88%* of Indian travellers motivated to travel to experience the local food culture and local cuisine, Eid al-Fitr on March 20, 2026, is the perfect time to explore India’s lesser-known culinary hubs. Booking. com has curated a list of lesser-known destinations that offer authentic local dishes specially prepared for the festive celebrations. From coastal egg-delicacies to royal green curries, these spots combine "must-eat" dishes with iconic local sightseeing for the ultimate March getaway.



Kozhikode, Kerala: The Golden Threads of Mutta Mala



In the historic spice port of Kozhikode, Eid is an artistic display of Mappila culinary finesse. The most prized local specialty is Mutta Mala, or "egg garlands", a delicate dessert made from egg yolks and sugar syrup, served alongside Pinjanathappam, a soft steamed pudding made from the leftover egg whites. Beyond the heritage bakeries, one can explore Kozhikode Beach to catch a sunset or visit Beypore, just a short drive away, to see the ancient shipyards where traditional wooden "Uru" vessels are still handcrafted. For a touch of history, a walk through Mananchira Square offers a peaceful look at the city’s royal pond and surrounding park.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: The Green Royalty of Rezala

Bhopal’s Eid traditions are uniquely shaped by the legacy of its powerful Begums, resulting in a cuisine that is aromatic rather than aggressively spicy. The centrepiece of a Bhopali Eid is the BhopaliRezala, a vibrant green meat preparation made with fresh coriander, mint and green chillies that is a staple in the city’s royal households. While in Bhopal, travellers can visit the Taj-ul-Masajid, one of the largest and most striking mosques in India, featuring a massive pink façade and marble domes. For a change of pace, enjoy a boat ride on the Upper Lake (Bhojtal) or visit the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, an expansive open-air museum that showcases the tribal heritage and traditional dwellings of India.

Murshidabad, West Bengal: The Fragrant Legacy of Mutton Rezala



In the former capital of Bengal, the Eid table whispers of the Silk Route and the refined palate of the Nawabs of Murshidabad. The must-try here is the Murshidabadi Mutton Rezala, a white, yoghurt-based curry that is distinct for its subtle sweetness and use of poppy seeds and cashew paste. This imperial history comes alive at the sprawling Hazarduari Palace, a 1,000-door mansion filled with royal armoury and rare oil paintings, and at the beautiful Katra Masjid, a brick monument whose high domes once housed hundreds of Qur’an readers. To truly feel the pulse of the region, take a country boat ride on the Bhagirathi River at dusk to see the silhouettes of ancient mosques and terracotta temples lining the historic banks.

Cuttack, Odisha: The Silver City’s Savory DahibaraAludam



In Cuttack, Eid is celebrated with a uniquely Odia street-soul dish: DahibaraAludam, featuring savoury lentil fritters soaked in buttermilk and topped with a fiery potato curry and yellow pea gravy. On festive afternoons, families crowd the stalls near Barabati Stadium to enjoy this cooling, spicy and tangy local favourite that perfectly counters the March heat. Beyond the food, the city’s spiritual heart lies at Qadam-e-Rasool, a magnificent 18th-century shrine housing a sacred relic of the Prophet, while the nearby Netaji Birthplace Museum offers a deep dive into Indian history. End your journey with a sunset walk across the Jobra Barrage, where the expansive Mahanadi River provides a shimmering, serene backdrop to the holiday.

Ambur, Tamil Nadu: The Royal Heritage of Seeraga Samba Biryani



While the rest of the world debates Basmati, the town of Ambur celebrates Eid with tiny, aromatic Seeraga Samba rice, creating a "Nawabi-style" biryani that is incredibly light yet flavour-dense. The town’s famous "Breakfast Biryani" culture peaks as early as 7:00 am, served with tangy Dalcha gravy and finished with a nut-stuffed Makkan Peda. This culinary hub also serves as a gateway to the Yelagiri Hills, where scenic ghat roads lead to lush orchards and Punganoor Lake. History enthusiasts can explore the massive granite ramparts of the nearby Vellore Fort, while those seeking a quiet post-meal escape can wander the shaded, tranquil trails of the Oottal Bamboo Forest.

Aurangabad, Maharashtra: The Army-Sized Feast of Naan Qaliya



In the city that once served as the capital of Emperor Aurangzeb’s empire, the signature Eid dish is Naan Qaliya, a fragrant, turmeric-hued mutton curry originally crafted to feed the massive royal armies. This historic meal, characterised by its nutty poppy-seed base and heavy, clay-oven-baked naan, is best experienced before heading out to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Ellora Caves, where the monolithic Kailasa Temple stands as a breathtaking feat of ancient engineering. Back in the city, the Bibi Ka Maqbara—often called the "Taj of the Deccan"—offers a stunning white marble backdrop for festive photography, while a climb up the formidable Daulatabad Fort provides a panoramic view of the rugged Deccan plateau, revealing the strategic brilliance of the region’s former rulers