Peshwari at ITC Kohenur Hyderabad is an immersive culinary experience

Hyderabad: The newly opened Peshwari at ITC Kohenur Hyderabad offers gastronomes a chance to savour the authentic flavours of the North-West Frontier region. The restaurant, accommodating 84 covers, boasts of rugged interiors, accentuated by earthy colors, and rustic ambience adorned with culinary delights from the tandoor, creating an immersive setting that takes guests on a sensory journey through the flavors of the North West Frontier. Setting itself apart as a culinary experience unlike any other, Peshawri's master chefs demonstrate their expertise in the intricate art of tandoor cooking. This culinary technique is characterized by a meticulous process that involves skillfully crafting meat and vegetables in a traditional tandoor.





Food at Peshwari, ITC Kohenur Hyderabad The culinary adventure at Peshawri begins with guests being adorned with aprons, elevating the overall dining experience. This thoughtful touch not only adds a practical element to the dining ritual but also creates a sense of engagement, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the distinctive and hands-on Peshawri dining experience. Another distinctive feature of this dining experience is the exceptional opportunity to enjoy every dish without the use of cutlery. Embracing tradition and cultural practices, diners were actively encouraged to relish each flavorful bite with their hands. This experience added a sensory dimension to the dining experience. I opted for the tandoori phool gobhi, tandoori shimla mirch, and tandoori malai paneer from the vegetarian starters menu, while my dining companion indulged in the tandoori jhingha and Sikandar Raan. I heard rave reviews about the deliciousness of the prawns (jhingha) from my companion, making it a noteworthy choice.



