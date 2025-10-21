Why North-West Frontier Cuisine Will Always Be Timeless

Growing up in Madhubani, Chef Yugal Sharma found magic in the smoky warmth of wood-fired stoves and home-cooked meals. Today, as the Assistant Indian Master Chef at The Royal Afghan, he brings that same emotion to every dish — blending rustic comfort with refined technique. His approach celebrates timeless North-West Frontier flavours while reimagining tradition with thoughtful innovation.

How did your journey from Madhubani to The Royal Afghan shape your approach to cooking?

My journey from Madhubani to The Royal Afghan has been full of learning, growth, and flavour, quite literally. Growing up in a small town like Madhubani, food was always simple but full of heart. I still remember watching my grandmother and mother cook, the meals were never fancy, but always rich in flavour. The earthy aroma from the wood-fired stoves would fill the house, and even today, that memory makes me nostalgic. Dishes like fish curry, makhana kheer, and litti were prepared in the most traditional way, teaching me to respect ingredients and trust the process.

Over the years, working in different kitchens helped me refine those early lessons, learning technique, precision, and presentation. Today, my style is a blend of both worlds, rustic comfort with a touch of refinement. The Royal Afghan has also given me the space to grow further, to experiment, and to find a style that feels true to me yet resonates with others.



What makes North-West Frontier cuisine so timeless in today’s dining landscape?

There’s something pure and honest about North-West Frontier cuisine — it never goes out of style, especially when it comes to the Indian palate. This cuisine speaks directly to the senses — the smoky aroma of the tandoor, the richness of a slow-cooked gravy, and the perfect balance of spice and flavour. It’s not complicated food, and that’s what makes it so special. After all, how wrong can you go with a hearty gravy or a perfectly grilled dish when it’s made with care and authenticity? Even in today’s fast-paced world, people connect with it because it’s soulful and comforting, the kind of food that brings everyone together and reminds us of warmth, family, and shared memories.



Can you share a traditional Indian dish you have reimagined with a modern twist?

One of my favourites is Saffron Rice with Barra Kebab, finished with a touch of mint kapa. It keeps the classic flavours intact. The richness of the kebab and the fragrance of saffron with a light, refreshing twist with the mint. For me, giving a dish a modern touch isn’t about changing it, but about enhancing its soul. I believe the essence of traditional food should always remain the same; it just needs to be imagined in a way that connects with every generation and feels relevant in every era.



Which festive dishes, for you, best capture warmth and nostalgia?



For me, it has to be Thekua from Bihar. It’s something I grew up eating during festivals, and it still brings back childhood memories every time I make it. The aroma of jaggery and ghee, the crisp texture, and the ritual of making it together as a family, that’s what festive food is about. It’s not just a dish, it’s a feeling of home, togetherness, and nostalgia that connects generations.



How have your travels influenced your culinary philosophy and creativity in the kitchen?

Travel opens your mind and your palate. Every place teaches you something — a new ingredient, a new flavour, or a new way of cooking. From the spice-rich dishes of North India to the coastal freshness of Goa, each region adds something to your understanding of food. It has made me realise that food is a language that connects people, no matter where you go. My cooking today is about finding that balance, staying true to the roots while embracing new ideas and inspirations. For instance, when I travelled to UAE. I really got inspired with the way the locals cooked T-Bone (steak) and from there I picked up a small technique, tweaked it and incorporated it in the dishes in my own special way.