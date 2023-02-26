  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Lifestyle Food and Recipes 26 Feb 2023 Food lovers to get t ...
Lifestyle, Food and Recipes

Food lovers to get taste of Hyderabad weddings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 26, 2023, 7:19 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2023, 7:19 am IST
A doctor and popular food blogger, Dr Ahmed Ashfaq with variety of dishes (Dr Ahmed Ashfaq/DC)
 A doctor and popular food blogger, Dr Ahmed Ashfaq with variety of dishes (Dr Ahmed Ashfaq/DC)

 Hyderabad: People from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and even Dubai are flying in to experience a first-of-a-kind Hyderabadi wedding party with a twist. Called the 'Hyderabadi Shaadi Ki Daawat', the party will be one without the bride and groom.

A doctor and popular food blogger, Dr Ahmed Ashfaq, conceptualised the event that will be held on March 5. Asked what got him to host such a party, he said it was Hyderabadi's undying love for good wedding food that is known for being rich and flavourful throughout the world. "I'd get comments and DMs to my reels whenever I post about a great Hyderabadi wedding meal and thought, why not throw one? Who needs a bride and groom to throw a party anyway," he said.

What began as an idea back in November will come to fruition with a proper wedding stage, decor, mehendi stalls, live food stalls, and an 18-dish menu that the host assures will give one the experience of a true blue Hyderabadi wedding.  

The menu includes popular favourites like mutton haleem, mutton marag, chicken biryani, mutton biryani lukhmi kebab, loose prawns, fried fish, chicken boneless, shaadi ka laal chicken, chicken 65.

"If people tell you Hyderabadi weddings are not for vegetarians, ignore that negativity and focus on your paneer butter masala," said Dr Ashfaq who listed veg biryani, kaju paneer butter masala, veg curry, dal fry,  Mexican salad, paneer tikka, pineapples tikka, alu 65, veg manchurian, samosa ragda, pani puri  etc., as part of the vegetarian menu.

Not to forget the cult favourite, Saudi champagne, icecream ka meetha with mango rabdi, Kaddu ki Kheer, qubani ka meetha and chai & paan for that finishing touch.

Having received 1,000 registrations, the team plans to cap it around 1400 which they hope will be done by the end of the weekend.

For those worried about crowd management, Dr Ashfaq assures that two halls that can seat 1500 people will have a stage, dining tables and garden area. A celebration of food and culture from 7pm to 12 am, people have already been talking about turning up in wedding wear, sherwanis, sarees and what not!

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, dr ahmed ashfaq, hyderabadi shaadi ki daawat, kerala, dubai
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 26 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Lifestyle

Cover photo of 'India in Search of Glory: Political Calculus and Economy' by Ashok K. Lahiri. (Photo by arrangement)

Book Review | Policies that leverage behavioural economics can effect positive change

Cover photo of The Truth Pill: The Myth of Drug Regulation in India' by Dinesh S Thakur and Prashant Reddy T. (Photo by arrangement)

Book Review | Shocking study on drug regulation leaves us wiser

Cover photo of 'Victory City' by Salman Rushdie. (Photo by arrangement)

Book Review | Allegory for a civilisation in crisis an ode to undying power of words

The tiger movement was discovered in the forests on the outskirts of Gunjala village. The forest staff also stated that they were educating local villages not to use electric wires as fencing to protect their standing crops from wild animals in order to avoid any untoward incidents. (DC)

Four tigers migrated from Maha spotted in Adilabad



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Food and Recipes

Everyone’s an undercover gourmet!

Gone are the days when eating out was all about traditional dishes served up in a different milieu.

Mandi biryani replacing the popular Hyderabadi biryani?

Food lovers from the Old City are going crazy as they have to travel all the way to the new city for enjoying the Arabian dish. (Representational Image. DC Image)

As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Nadella

Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella — PTI

New Year eve: Hyderabadi Biryani tops Swiggy orders

Food delivery app Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders on Saturday and the app dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country. (Representational image: DC file)

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->