Food lovers to get taste of Hyderabad weddings

Hyderabad: People from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and even Dubai are flying in to experience a first-of-a-kind Hyderabadi wedding party with a twist. Called the 'Hyderabadi Shaadi Ki Daawat', the party will be one without the bride and groom.

A doctor and popular food blogger, Dr Ahmed Ashfaq, conceptualised the event that will be held on March 5. Asked what got him to host such a party, he said it was Hyderabadi's undying love for good wedding food that is known for being rich and flavourful throughout the world. "I'd get comments and DMs to my reels whenever I post about a great Hyderabadi wedding meal and thought, why not throw one? Who needs a bride and groom to throw a party anyway," he said.

What began as an idea back in November will come to fruition with a proper wedding stage, decor, mehendi stalls, live food stalls, and an 18-dish menu that the host assures will give one the experience of a true blue Hyderabadi wedding.

The menu includes popular favourites like mutton haleem, mutton marag, chicken biryani, mutton biryani lukhmi kebab, loose prawns, fried fish, chicken boneless, shaadi ka laal chicken, chicken 65.

"If people tell you Hyderabadi weddings are not for vegetarians, ignore that negativity and focus on your paneer butter masala," said Dr Ashfaq who listed veg biryani, kaju paneer butter masala, veg curry, dal fry, Mexican salad, paneer tikka, pineapples tikka, alu 65, veg manchurian, samosa ragda, pani puri etc., as part of the vegetarian menu.

Not to forget the cult favourite, Saudi champagne, icecream ka meetha with mango rabdi, Kaddu ki Kheer, qubani ka meetha and chai & paan for that finishing touch.

Having received 1,000 registrations, the team plans to cap it around 1400 which they hope will be done by the end of the weekend.

For those worried about crowd management, Dr Ashfaq assures that two halls that can seat 1500 people will have a stage, dining tables and garden area. A celebration of food and culture from 7pm to 12 am, people have already been talking about turning up in wedding wear, sherwanis, sarees and what not!