Special postal cover on popular 'Putha Rekulu' sweet

Kakinada: Indian Postmaster General M. Venkateswara Rao on Saturday released a special postal cover on the 300-year-old traditional famous sweet “Putha Rekulu” at Atreyapuram village in Konaseema area of East Godavari district.

Though the popular sweet is prepared at many places in Konaseema area, Atreyapuram is the hub of Putha Rekulu, which literally means coated sheets. The sweet is wrapped in a wafer-thin layer of rice starch resembling paper and is stuffed with jaggery or sugar laced with dry fruits and nuts. The sweet is a highly popular item on occasion of festivals and weddings in Telugu states as well as other parts of the country and abroad.

Around 400 families are dependent on making and marketing Putha Rekulu in Atreyapuram. The turnover of this cottage industry is estimated around Rs. 3 crore.

“Release of the special postal cover will popularise Putha Rekulu sweet all across the country,” Venkateswara Rao declared.

Atreyapuram village sapranch Geddam Sudha Raju, Agriculture Market Committee former chairman Rama Raju, Amalapuram division postal superintendent P.V.L.N.V. Bala Satyanarayana, and assistant superintendent N. Raja Ratnam were among those present on the occasion.