search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Food and Recipes

Here are steps to becoming a coffee tasting expert

ANI
Published Apr 17, 2018, 9:57 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 9:57 am IST
Coffee needs to freshly brewed and then is given for tasting thus changing the mechanics of the tasting sessions.
Here are steps included in the coffee tasting sessions are as follows. (Photo: Pexels)
 Here are steps included in the coffee tasting sessions are as follows. (Photo: Pexels)

London: Ever heard of a coffee tasting session instead of the wine tasting session? Well, the entire concept of coffee-tasting is a not a far-fetched one considering the coffee-lovers are showing interest in tasting a large variety of coffee that is yet to be discovered.

'Cupping' is the word used for tasting session for brewed coffee to evaluate the quality of the coffee bean. It has been a prevalent practice in Britain since late 1990's which is also recognised to be as the First Wave of American coffee, as per media reports.

 

As per a coffee expert, wine is considered to be a finished product that is already packaged in a bottle and just needs to be tasted whereas the coffee needs to freshly brewed and then is given for tasting thus changing the mechanics of the tasting sessions.

Another coffee expert said that a rise in the coffee brewers and constant innovation in the caffeine industry along with the rise in dedicated blogs for coffee tasting are the driving factors to increasing interest towards coffee-tasting sessions.

Some of the steps included in the coffee tasting sessions are as follows:

Smelling the aroma of the dry coffee before it is added to the water.

The pour matter too because the purer the water, the more space the coffee has to extract.

The ratio of coffee to water matters also matters: around 13 grams of coffee to 230 grams of water, or 1:17. Given that an espresso is normally around 2:1, and one can see the difference in intensity. The water should be approximately 94/95 degrees, so just off the boil. Let the grinds infuse for around four minutes. Good quality coffee still tastes good when it cools, whereas poor quality coffee decreases further as it cools.

Smell the coffee

Use a flat, wide spoon angled away from you to break the bubbly film on the top to release the aroma. Push the spoon through the crust, about halfway down into the cup, and put your face right up into it. Inhale at will. The sweeter, chocolate flavours go well with milk, while the fruity samples are best served as black.

Then taste the coffee

Skim the top with the spoon, in order to avoid any floating grinds, and put a little on our tongues to slurp. Do not be ashamed of slurping the coffee and try to coat the entire mouth with coffee and push it at the back of the tongue where the taste buds are stronger and so you could identify the aroma.

The ranking

Look out for the body, or texture/mouth feel, and the acidity. Also, take note of both the flavour and the aftertaste. Consider the acidity of the coffee as well.

So now we hope that the coffee lovers would be all set to take part in coffee-tasting sessions.

Tags: coffee, coffee tasting expert, coffee bean, cupping, food and recipe, caffeine, steps to taste coffee


Related Stories

Here's how coffee can help you lose weight
Mushroom coffee is the new caffeine fad
Drinking just 3 cups of coffee could clear out your arteries, researchers claim


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp: Trick to schedule your WhatsApp messages and more

Sadly, WhatsApp doesn’t offer an option to schedule your messages.
 

Over 3000 apps on Google Play tracking your data: Study

Citing the International Computer Science Institute research (ICSI), it said that more than half of 5,855 Android apps on Google Play were potentially violating US privacy laws.
 

Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by 'suspicious groups': Study

One in six of groups was linked to Russia, according to a University of Wisconsin-Madison study.
 

WhatsApp changed its 'delete for everyone' feature again

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

Facebook must face class action over facial recognition: US judge

The class will consist of Facebook users in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored facial recognition algorithms after June 7, 2011, Donato ruled.
 

NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft set for launch in Florida

NASA’s latest space-bound astrophysics instrument will be carried aloft by a Falcon 9 rocket from the fleet of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s private launch service, Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Food and Recipes

10 types of biryani you must know about

The Biryani, a mixed rice dish that has been adored and adorned across kitchens in India, however, has a mysterious past. (Photo: Pixabay)

10 things to know before going vegan

According to studies, the more gradually people transition to veganism, the more likely they are to stick to it. (Photo: Pixabay)

Food review: Digging into some decadent delicacies, home style

Eggless Choco Orange Lava Cake by FreshMenu.

Goat meat gets trendy as celebrity chefs endorse protein

The chefs claim it is not only delicious and nutritious, but it is also an ethical option as it prevents young male goats being slaughtered at birth. (Photo: Pixabay)

Gordon Ramsay adds 2 traditional Chhattisgarh dishes to his new menu

Gordon Ramsay. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham