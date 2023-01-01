  
Lifestyle, Food and Recipes

New Year eve: Hyderabadi Biryani tops Swiggy orders

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 1, 2023, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2023, 1:24 pm IST
Food delivery app Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders on Saturday and the app dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country. (Representational image: DC file)
Hyderabad: Food delivery app Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders on Saturday and the app dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country, according to company sources.

Swiggy also said as per a poll it conducted on Twitter, 75.4 per cent orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2 per cent and Kolkata-10.4 per cent.

"With 3.50 lakh orders, Biryani was the top item that was delivered," sources told PTI.

The app had delivered 1.65 lakh Biryani orders at 7.20 PM on Saturday.

Bawarchi, one of top biryani selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two biryanis per minute on 2021 New year Eve and for December 31, 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand?, restaurant sources said. ?

"@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them," Swiggy said in a? tweet at 10.25 PM?.

? Later, Swiggy delivered over 2.5 lakh pizzas? for the day, company sources said?.

It also said 1.76 lakh packets of chips were ordered on Swiggy Instamart as of 7 PM Saturday.

Stating that as many as 2,757 packets of Durex condoms were delivered by Swiggy Instamart, a grocery delivery platform, it requested people to order 4,212 more to make it "6969' and it can say "nice".

"The party is already off to a fast start - we have already delivered over 1.3 million orders and counting. Our fleet & restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable. Pro-tip: order early to beat the rush," Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy CEO said in a tweet last evening.

About 12,344 people across India ordered khichdi on New Year's Eve by 9.18 PM.

Tags: swiggy, swiggy delivery, new year celebrations, hyderabadi biryani
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


