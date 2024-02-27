American Brew Crafts bags Spiritz Achievers Awards

Hyderabad: American Brew Crafts Pvt Ltd (ABCL), a leading brewing company renowned for its exceptional brews, is thrilled to announce its triumph at the American Brew Crafts Pvt Ltd (ABCL), Flying Monkey has been awarded the Gold for Liquid Tasting, while Blockbuster Ultra Lager secures the Silver for Packaging.

Flying Monkey, the latest addition to ABCL's portfolio, rises to prominence with its gold award for Liquid Tasting. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and using only the finest ingredients, Flying Monkey delivers an unparalleled taste experience. Its intricate flavor has garnered widespread acclaim from enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

Blockbuster Ultra Lager, another standout creation from ABCL, clinches the silver award for Packaging. Celebrated for its iconic branding and innovative packaging design, Blockbuster Ultra Lager captivates consumers with its visual allure. Its packaging not only enhances the drinking experience but also reflects ABCL's dedication to creativity and craftsmanship.

Nagendra Tayi, Director and Chief Executive Officer of American Brew Crafts Pvt Ltd, said "We are truly honored to receive such prestigious accolades at the Spiritz Awards. These awards underscore our team's unwavering dedication to brewing excellence and our commitment to delivering exceptional quality with every sip. We look forward to continuing this journey of excellence and innovation in the brewing landscape, always striving to exceed expectations, and set new standards of quality, innovative brews, packaging design, and a great experience.”