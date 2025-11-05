Flurys Reimagines Legacy with Bold Artist Collaboration

Bangalore, Nov 4th October 2025: Flurys, the iconic tearoom and patisserie established in 1927, part of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited is unveiling a new chapter that blends playful nostalgia with contemporary design, connecting the 98-year-old legacy with today’s aesthetic. The brand introduces a limited-time F&B treats, lifestyle merchandise, in-store experience for new-age audiences in collaboration with maximal illustrator, visual artist and fashion designer Srishti Gupta Roy.

Specially curated additions to the menu reflect the design collaboration including six cookies and a signature cake featuring edible prints of Srishti’s illustrations – embodying the spirit of the newness.

The limited-time lifestyle collection includes tote bags, T-shirts, caps, coffee flasks, and postcards, each reimagining Flurys’ heritage through a bold and modern lens. The designs draw inspiration from retro tech like digi-cams and flip phones, contrasting with digital-age language - celebrating how the past finds fresh meaning in today’s culture.

The Flurys Experience line-up includes a photo booth, wheel of fortune, and table mats – meant to add a touch of whimsy and be conversation starters.

Speaking about the launch, Rajesh Singh, National Head – Operations and Development, Flurys said, “Flurys has been a beloved name for generations, and this partnership is about celebrating that legacy while embracing a new, youthful energy. The merchandise line is a natural evolution of the brand: playful, expressive, and deeply connected to how today’s audiences experience culture. We are delighted to work with an artist like Srishti, whose style reflects the very spirit of creativity and individuality that the brand has always stood for.”

Bringing her signature maximalist style to the project, Srishti Gupta Roy, illustrator, opined, “I am incredibly honoured and overjoyed to be a part of Flurys’ debut artist collaboration. Growing up in Kolkata, it has been such a sweet part of my childhood and teenage years - so this feels like a full-circle moment. The brief was to disrupt, very much in the spirit of Gen Z. So, we took that route very carefully while being respectful to the heritage brand yet by being fun. The illustration style is bold, bright, loud and unapologetic rendered in a graphic linear style. We even moved away from the signature Flurys pink to jolt the system. And of course, the literal cherry on the cake is that it extends to the actual F&B offering in the form of designer cookies and cakes.”

With this launch, Flurys steps into a new creative space, one that is as expressive and spirited as the people who have loved it for nearly a century.