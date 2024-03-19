Floyd Mayweather and Jas Mathur Bring Health is Wealth Message to India

Floyd Mayweather, undefeated world boxing champion, accompanied by The Money Team and business partner Jas Mathur from Limitless X, is set to make his inaugural visit to India. This trip marks the expansion of the Limitless X brand into the Indian market, promising to elevate health consciousness and spread the message that health is indeed wealth.

Mayweather and his team are determined to personify health and the vital connection between physical well-being and financial success. Through their visit, they aim to inspire individuals to prioritize their health as a means to achieve prosperity in all aspects of life.

With a keen eye on the burgeoning Indian market, Mayweather and Mathur envision a transformative journey that goes beyond borders. Their collaboration aims to introduce Limitless X, as a leading health and wellness brand, to the Indian populace, bringing global standards and opportunities to the forefront.

Cornerstone Sport is mandated to oversee and manage Floyd and Jas’ first visit to India and explore up and coming business ventures in the country.

During his visit, Mayweather will grace iconic landmarks in Mumbai, reflecting his reverence for cultural heritage. His itinerary includes visits to the revered Siddhivinayak Temple, a symbol of spirituality and tradition, and the Gateway of India.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. - "My journey to Mumbai is more than just a business visit; it's a moment to embrace the rich culture, vibrant energy, and timeless spirit of this incredible city. In the heart of Mumbai, we find not just streets and landmarks but the essence of a nation's resilience and determination. Together, with TMT and our partners at Limitless X, we stand ready to ignite a spark of health and prosperity, and we couldn't have thought of a better venue than this city to kick off our India journey."