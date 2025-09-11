Five Unique Places to Travel This Festive Season

With the festive season around the corner in India, this is a time for multiple celebrations, festive flavour and cultural expressions. This is the time, when people want to immerse themselves in festive colours, food, cultural joy that transforms in its own flavour in multiple towns and cities. September to December is the prime time for festive tour in the country, below are five destinations which offer an unforgettable festive experience.

Durga Puja in Meghalaya: While the world connects Durga Puja with the grand festivities in Kolkata, one should not forget that the grandeur comes with a lot of crowds. On the other hand, Meghalaya as a destination during Durga Puja, has its own cultural vibrancy. Meghalaya is home to one of the oldest Durga temples in the country- the 600-year- old Durgabari at Nartiang in the Jaintia Hills. Other celebrations are centred in Shillong, where the Bengali community along with locals and tribals come together to create beautiful pandals across the city. Along with Durga Puja, one can enjoy the beauty of Umiam Lake and Mawkdok View Point, go for a trek in Cherrapunji, and explore the beautiful waterfalls in Meghalaya like the Nohkalikai Falls.

Diwali in Rajasthan: Rajasthan, particularly cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur, offer a vibrant and royal Diwali experience. Jaipur, known as the "Pink City," is beautifully illuminated with its palaces and forts like Hawa Mahal and Amer Fort, creating a magical atmosphere. Udaipur, the "City of Lakes," adds to the charm with lights reflecting on Lake Pichola and festive fireworks. Jodhpur, the "Blue City" also joins the celebration with its own unique golden light displays. Many of the ghats, showcase the lighting of lamps and along with Mewar Sound and Light Show. From delicacies like Ghewar, Chakhli, Daal Bati Churma, Bajra Roti with Lahsun Chutney, and multiple sweets; Rajasthan can be a perfect place to celebrate Diwali.

Onam in Kerala: With cultural diversity, Onam is becoming a popular festival in India, where people want to explore the rich culture of this festivity and the authentic food spread of Kerala. Onam converts Kerala into colourful floral carpets- Pookalams, with traditional dance performances like Kathakali and Thiruvathirakali, Vallam Kali (snake boat races) held in Alleppey, processions with elephants, folk art, and cultural pageantry across towns. Another unforgettable experience is the Onam Sadya, a grand vegetarian feast served in banana leaves with a grand spread of more than 20 authentic Kerela dishes. This is one of the best times to experience the vivacity in ‘God’s Own Country’.

Dussehra in Uttarakhand: It is a grand festival where the tradition of Ramlila is celebrated with cultural festivity. Towns like Almora, Nainital, Haridwar, Dehradun witness grand Ramlila performances, where these towns light up magnificently. The Dussehra in the hills are performed in Pahadi style, making the festival live with music, folk narration and coloured costumes. One can immerse in the local culture and cultural spirit with melas, cultural programs, local food, handicrafts and folklores. Haridwar witnesses religious festivities with old world charm, aartis, festive food and one can immerse in spirituality along with festivities.

New Year in the Andamans: It can be one of the most peaceful and pristine places to start the new year. People can enjoy the golden sands of Radhanagar or Corbyn’s Cove Beach, where music and fireworks light up the sky against the limitless sea. Resorts and beachside cafes organize themes parties, live music performances, cultural events, letting people immerse in the tropical serenity. It is also a place for culinary delight, added with coastal flavours and fresh local ingredients. It is a paradise for seafood lovers with fish, lobsters, crabs, prawns offered in local spices. Coconut-infused curries, and tangy seafood salads are a favourite with the travellers.

Festivals are one of the best times in India to travel and enjoy multiple cultural experiences, along with the beauty of the towns and cities. With well connected air and rail routes, one should experience the on-ground involvements and festive cheers in the country.

This article is authored by Govind Gaur, Founder & CEO, WanderOn