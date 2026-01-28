Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru Welcomes India’s First Shaolin Warrior Monk

From January 29th to February 2nd, 2026, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru invites guests to embark on a rare journey of holistic transformation led by Hurssh Verma, India’s first Shaolin Warrior Monk. In a sanctuary of "stillness as strength," Hurssh will translate centuries-old Shaolin traditions into a modern wellness experience designed to restore clarity, resilience, and internal order.

In an era of digital saturation and high-pressure living, Hurssh Verma offers a "subtractive" approach to wellness. Moving away from the noise of modern fitness trends, his practice focuses on removing the layers of fatigue and distraction to reveal a natural state of calm focus. Participants will explore the core pillars of his discipline:

1. Flow-based Tai Chi: A meditative movement practice focused on alignment, balance, and the circulation of internal energy (Qi).

2. Traditional Shaolin Breathwork: Techniques engineered for deep nervous system regulation, shifting the body from "fight or flight" to a state of profound presence.

3. Warrior Meditation: Rooted in inner resilience, these sessions build a quiet mind capable of navigating intense external pressures with ease.

"We are thrilled to bring an expert of Hurssh’s calibre to our guests," says Dr. Ranjitha Alva, Director of Spa. "At Four Seasons, we are 'particular' about providing authentic, high-impact experiences. This residency is not just about movement; it is about providing our guests with the tools to achieve true mental and physical alignment."