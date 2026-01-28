Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru Welcomes India’s First Shaolin Warrior Monk
Experience 'subtractive' wellness with Hurssh Verma at Four Seasons Bengaluru, focusing on eliminating distractions and fatigue through ancient techniques for mental and physical alignment in today's high-pressure world.
From January 29th to February 2nd, 2026, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru invites guests to embark on a rare journey of holistic transformation led by Hurssh Verma, India’s first Shaolin Warrior Monk. In a sanctuary of "stillness as strength," Hurssh will translate centuries-old Shaolin traditions into a modern wellness experience designed to restore clarity, resilience, and internal order.
In an era of digital saturation and high-pressure living, Hurssh Verma offers a "subtractive" approach to wellness. Moving away from the noise of modern fitness trends, his practice focuses on removing the layers of fatigue and distraction to reveal a natural state of calm focus. Participants will explore the core pillars of his discipline:
1. Flow-based Tai Chi: A meditative movement practice focused on alignment, balance, and the circulation of internal energy (Qi).
2. Traditional Shaolin Breathwork: Techniques engineered for deep nervous system regulation, shifting the body from "fight or flight" to a state of profound presence.
3. Warrior Meditation: Rooted in inner resilience, these sessions build a quiet mind capable of navigating intense external pressures with ease.
"We are thrilled to bring an expert of Hurssh’s calibre to our guests," says Dr. Ranjitha Alva, Director of Spa. "At Four Seasons, we are 'particular' about providing authentic, high-impact experiences. This residency is not just about movement; it is about providing our guests with the tools to achieve true mental and physical alignment."
Whether you are a corporate leader seeking decision-making clarity, a creative looking to restore focus, or a luxury traveller in search of authentic transformation, this five-day residency offers a rare bridge between ancient wisdom and modern luxury wellness.
Daily Group Immersions: Join Hurssh for disciplined, immersive group sessions held in the serene surroundings of the hotel, designed to bookend your day with intentionality.
1. Morning Session: 08:00 AM – Awaken with Intent
2. Evening Session: 06:00 PM – Restore & Realign
Private Personal Sessions: For those seeking a bespoke path to transformation, Hurssh is available for exclusive one-on-one sessions. These personalized consultations allow for a deeper dive into specific breathwork and movement techniques tailored to individual physical and mental goals.
Source : Deccan Chronicle
