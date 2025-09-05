Fernandez Baby Spa Launches India's First Hospital-Based Baby Spa in Hyderabad

Known for its legacy of family-centric care, Fernandez Stork Home has launched Fernandez Baby Spa on Thursday -- a first-of-its-kind facility in India, located within the hospital in Hyderabad. The spa was inaugurated by Smt Hari Chandana, IAS and District Collector, Hyderabad, who has a long association with the hospital.

Designed for babies aged 6 weeks to 9 months, the baby spa offers a 45-minute session which includes sensory stimulation, hydrotherapy, and an infant massage. A pre-session check-up with a paediatrician is also provided in the first visit to determine the child's eligibility for hydrotherapy.

Dr Evita Fernandez, Chairperson and MD; Smt Hari Chandana, IAS and District Collectir, Hyderabad; and Dr Latha Divakar Balasundaram, Consultant Physiotherapist in the frame.

The spa uses a holistic, evidence-based approach to healthcare, rooted in traditional baby care practices. "Research has shown that hydrotherapy and massages can have a positive impact on both children's motor and cognitive abilities." Dr Sunil Pawar, Consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician stated in a press conference at the hospital. Dr Saikiran Deshbhotla, Lead Consultant Neonatologist added, "We must remember that for 9 months, the baby was swimming in the mother's tummy - and this is an extension of that." Water buoyancy facilitates an infant's movement, supporting the development of their motor coordination, control, and strength.

"The first year of a child's life is when they have the maximum potential for development: the right practices can fire the correct neurons and wire children to not only be stronger, but brighter," Dr Saikiran asserted.

Dr Evita Fernandez, Chairperson and MD; and Smt Hari Chandana, IAS and District Collectir, Hyderabad in the frame.

Safety always comes first though. "We do not hope for anything untoward, but we are well-equipped in terms of safety." Dr Latha Divakar Balasundaram assured. "Fresh UV-sterilised, RO-filtered water is used for every baby that comes in. Even the floatation devices and toys are sterilised. The oils used are hypoallergenic as well." In case of any mishap with the water, suction kits are readily available on site. The child is supervised throughout the entire process to ensure their comfort.