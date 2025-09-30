Your Handbag Could be Dirtier Than a Toilet Seat: Here's Why?

Whether they're carrying the daily essentials, a book, or their favourite makeup, people are often seen with a handbag at their side.



From supermarkets to public transit, restaurants, and more, our handbags go wherever we go. But when our bags frequently travel with us, just how frequently are we cleaning them?



In 2013, UK-based company Initial Washroom Hygiene conducted a study that revealed about 20% of women's handbags carry more bacteria than the average toilet seat, enough to possibly cross-contaminate other surfaces. After swabbing 100 surfaces from 25 handbags, they found that the handles and bag lining hosted the most bacteria, having 10 times more microbiological activity than a toilet seat. 1 out of 5 handles even harboured enough bacteria to pose a health risk to the carrier. The items inside the bags were riddled with germs too, with face and hand creams being the most contaminated, followed by lipstick and mascara.

Researchers also discovered that leather bags were most likely to carry germs, their spongy material acting as the perfect breeding ground for bacteria. Up to 10,000 types of bacteria were detected on some bags.

Peter Barratt, Technical Manager at Initial Hygiene, explained, “Handbags come into regular contact with our hands and a variety of surfaces, so the risk of transferring different germs onto them is very high, especially as bags are rarely cleaned." Since they're constantly in contact with our hands, our phones, keys, and wallets could be some of the other culprits for the spread of bacteria inside our bags. Old wrappers, used tissues, and other trash people put in their bags "just for the time being" may also contribute to bacterial growth.

"It’s not a surprise, as our hands can be pretty contaminated by bacteria," partner manager of online cleaning company Helpling, Roxanna Pelka, told the Herald Sun. "The University of Colorado Boulder published a study that pointed out 4,700 different bacteria species live in the human hands. Our hands touch everything and certainly all the things you have inside of your handbag, also contaminating it.’

However, there are bacteria everywhere. The only thing that makes a difference between the cleanliness of a toilet and a handbag is regular sanitation practices.

“If you want to clean a handbag, you could try an antiseptic wipe – one designed for surfaces rather than hands would be best,” Dr Julia Lodge, a microbiologist at University of Birmingham’s School of Biosciences, advised The i Paper. “It would be a good idea to empty the bag out and shake out any debris first, particularly food waste. Then dry it thoroughly, perhaps in an airing cupboard, before putting the contents back in.”

Practising basic hygiene comes first. Peter Barratt stated, "Regular hand sanitisation is essential to prevent the presence of bacteria in the first place." Perhaps it's time to clean out our bags; add a mini-sanitiser to their handles for good measure.

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle