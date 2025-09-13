Wrogn welcomes Bollywood star Ibrahim Ali Khan as Brand Ambassador

Hyderabad: India’s leading youth fashion brand, Wrogn, today announced Bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan as the newest face of the brand. Part of Aditya Birla Group’s TMRW, Wrogn also unveiled its new flagship store at Himayatnagar in Hyderabad.

With 50+ exclusive stores spanning over 45,000 square feet, 205+ large format retail stores in 100+ cities and a rapidly scaling D2C business, Wrogn is one of the largest fashion brands in India and a great example of ‘Make in India’ success stories. Since its inception in 2014, WROGN has gained popularity in India, particularly among the youth, with their in-trend designs and exceptional quality. The brand’s non-conformist philosophy of ‘don’t follow the herd, question everything’- also found strong resonance across a relatively wide age group.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s entry into Wrogn was sparked by his fresh, youthful energy and fashion-forward persona that resonates strongly with India’s youth. He aligns seamlessly with Wrogn’s spirit of shaping fashion in India and will help the brand form an even deeper connection with the younger consumers.

Commenting on the new development, Anjana and Vikram Reddy, co-founders, Wrogn, said, “At Wrogn, we have always believed in finding voices that resonate with our energy and connect with the youth. We are delighted to welcome Ibrahim Ali Khan to the family, bringing his own fresh energy and style to the journey. Right from the first meeting, Ibrahim reflected everything Wrogn stands for - effortless, charismatic, and quirky. He was the natural choice for the brand we set out to build, one that has always been real, raw, and unscripted. Hyderabad has always been special to us, and there’s no better place to share this announcement. We’re thrilled to begin this journey with Ibrahim and are excited for what lies ahead.”

When asked about what led to the choice of the new brand ambassador, the founders added, "There’s something very genuine about him. He is real & authentic which made him stand out to us. His persona aligns seamlessly with our brand ethos, which is why we’ are launching a campaign that speaks directly to today’s youth. At a time when they face constant pressure to live up to expectations, we want to remind them that it’s okay to just be themselves, because there is strength in being real."

At the event, Ibrahim unveiled Wrogn latest winter wear collection along with ‘Wrogn Cocktails,’ the brand’s newly launched footwear line. While winter wear brings head-turning silhouettes and premium fabrics to elevate everyday style, ‘Wrogn Cocktails’ marks the brand’s exciting entry into footwear with versatile, statement-making designs created for India’s youth.

Commenting at the event, Bollywood actor & brand ambassador, Ibrahim Ali Khan said, “Joining Wrogn feels natural because it’s all about being yourself - real, raw, and unapologetic. That’s how I see style, and that’s how I live too. I have been wearing Wrogn for a while, and it’s always felt like me. I’m really excited to be part of this journey and see where we can take it together.”

Wrogn entered a strategic partnership with TMRW House of Brands in June 2024, becoming part of its growing portfolio of six brands. To celebrate Ibrahim’s arrival, Wrogn will launch a digital-first campaign titled “Wrogn. But Real.”