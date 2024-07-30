Their infectious joy and infectious smiles brought the event to life for their followers back home as the Indian athletes cruised along the River Seine in the world’s fashion capital. Despite applause, India’s 2024 Paris Olympics costumes were disappointing and missed an opportunity to display India’s cultural brilliance internationally..

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani’s ikat-inspired costumes were unimpressive, leading many to believe he lacked thinking skills.

Former Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta criticised the Indian contingent's uniforms and apparel on Twitter.

She wrote, “After not much thinking... The garments which were made for the Indian contingent participating in the Olympics this time has been a huge disappointment!! (Especially when the designer was announced I had huge expectations). First, not all girls know how to wear a saree...why didn’t the designer use this common sense and make a pre draped saree(which is in current trend). The girls looked uncomfortable. The blouse was a bad fit!! And second, the colour and the print was so opposite of beautiful Indian!!! There was an opportunity for the designer to display the art of our culture through embroidery or hand paint!!

It was a work of absolute mediocrity and looked shabby!!! I really hope the sports family stops compromising on the quality of our sportspersons’ looks on court and off court!!!!”



injustice to our heritage



Artist and fashion designer Venkat Gaddam says, “Coming from a country rich in tradition and culture and brimming with new talent, I wish we had offered a more flattering silhouette for Ms. Sindhu. India itself is a land of inspiration to the world, and representing our country on a global stage is both a privilege and an opportunity to showcase our heritage.”

“It feels like a missed opportunity to proudly display the beauty of Indian textiles on a global stage,” says Sonia Dubey Dewan, AICI CIP and founder of Indian School of Image Management. She adds, “The uniform isn’t even a saree. It’s merely a printed fabric draped to mimic one. The saree is a timeless symbol of Indian culture, and this imitation does a disservice to its elegance and heritage. Simply creating outfits with an off-white base and tricolor border does not scream creative brilliance.”

AI outfits

A video of AI-designed uniforms has gone viral after this backlash. These uniforms update the tri-colour style while staying true to its spirit. Each AI-designed ensemble celebrates Indian flag and culture with brilliant colours, elaborate embroidery, and luxurious fabric.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “The AI designs should be saved and used for the next time. They are so amazing and give such a powerful representation of new India while showcasing our Indian colours. Tarun Tahiliani should take a look at this for sure. His designs for the ladies especially were not very great.”





