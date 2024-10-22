Why luxury lingerie means vintage

Actress Sienna Miller’s excited response to German-born designer Chemena Kamali’s brand Chloé SS25, described as a wardrobe of joy and freedom, at the Paris Fashion Week highlights a revived fashion trend – vintage lingerie. “If I was left to my own devices, I’d look like a macaron shop,” Sienna Miller commented enthusiastically.



Less is not more



Minimalist outfits continue to attract the most attention, but the goal this season was not solely that, the mandate seemed to be to promote empowerment and disperse a directive of sex positivity. Sienna revealed that her ideal summer wardrobe includes French antique lingerie.



Crafted with care



"Luxury lingerie often means vintage because of the emotional connection and craftsmanship tied to timeless designs," explain designers Richa and Riya Kalra, co-founders of Candyskin. "Vintage lingerie represents an era when intimate apparel was crafted with care, using intricate lace and delicate fabrics that evoke femininity and elegance. At Candyskin, we embrace this sense of luxury by revisiting these iconic styles while adapting them for modern women." Kamali celebrates lace at Chloé, spreading it over puff sleeves and slips with a retro tone, following her vision of dreamy femininity. The lace bloomers and frilly lingerie are a rebirth of the free-spirited.

The entrepreneur duo underscores combining sentimentality with practicality in modern luxury lingerie. “Designers pay homage to classic lingerie through the use of lace and frills, but also ensure that the output is functional, offering items like anti-bacterial panties that blend comfort with technology,” they share. “The fusion of past and present is what defines valid grandeur — it’s not just about appearance but about how the lingerie makes women feel.”





Sensual and almost erotic



Georgian fashion designer Demna debuted in innerwear at his Spanish luxe fashion house Balenciaga, starting the show by ditching his bulky layers and showcasing trompe-l'œil garters and hosiery knitted onto bodysuits that imitate skin. Denim items and dresses with hidden elements also displayed a clever touch with corset laces that could only be seen from behind. "I wanted something very sensual and almost erotic," he said after the show, adding, "I've never really shown it, but it's always been part of who I am as a designer." Demna also experimented with magnetic lingerie designs and 'clip-on' garments. Candyskin mirrors the overall theme seen in the Chloé SS25 collection, showcasing vintage-inspired items that evoke feelings of happiness and connection to clothing from previous eras. "There's a reason vintage lingerie feels elegant — it's tied to memories, emotions, and a sense of timeless beauty, something we aim to bring into every Candyskin collection," Richa and Riya tell us.

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus recently shared new pics from her latest photoshoot as part of her ongoing collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. She combined a see-through black lingerie bodysuit with boned cups and lace panels with black hold-up stockings.

When Rihanna’s lingerie brand debuted in 2018, it shook up the industry with its affordable prices and extensive options. With support from celebrities like Normani and the Hadid sisters, it continues to be all the rage.

“Lingerie, to me, should be worn any way and anywhere that you want,” Rihanna said at the preview in Los Angeles. “Whether you want it to be on display outside of T-shirts or inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cosy or just to have a little support, [it doesn’t matter],” she said, adding, “it’s the small things that make fashion fun and unforgettable for everyone.”

