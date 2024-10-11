Vogue India's Forces of Fashion 2024

Power of the Runway by Forces of Fashion is an exhibition that will include 40 esteemed designers who will unveil their art-meets-fashion curation where each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect the fashion house. The exhibit is a dialogue between tradition and modernity culminating into an intimate yet immersive experience of India’s evolving fashion narrative curated by Varun Rana.

Spread over three days, the exhibit will offer a thorough peek into otherwise sheathed designer vaults and also the Vogue universe. With various designers like 11:11, Abraham & Thakore, Gaurav Gupta, Huemn, Manish Malhotra, Masaba, Neeru Kumar, Payal Khandwala, Sabyasachi, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar and Urvashi Kaur as part of the lineup.





Please find below the details of the show, registration link, logo, images, and collage.

What: Watch out for the fashion exhibition - Power of the Runway!

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke in Fort, Mumbai.

When: October 14-16, 2024

Timings: For 14th October: 1 pm to 5 pm

For 15th & 16th October: 11:30 am to 7 pm