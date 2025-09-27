Vijay Varma’s Festive Fashion: 5 Looks to Inspire Your Celebration Wardrobe

Actor Vijay Varma is fast becoming a style icon for festive fashion, known for blending traditional Indian garments with modern, avant-garde touches. His unique approach breaks away from conventional silhouettes, offering fresh inspiration for celebratory wardrobes.

Here are five festive looks from Vijay Varma to emulate this season:

1. The Regal Brocade Look

Varma stuns in a gold and black brocade jacket with floral and leaf motifs, paired with flowy black trousers and a sheer black shirt. A single ring and neatly styled hair complete this opulent yet modern ensemble.