Vijay Varma’s Festive Fashion: 5 Looks to Inspire Your Celebration Wardrobe

DC Correspondent
27 Sept 2025 7:49 PM IST

From brocade jackets to modern Pathani ensembles, Vijay Varma redefines festive style by blending traditional Indian wear with contemporary flair

Actor Vijay Varma showcases five standout festive outfits, offering fresh, modern inspiration for this season’s celebrations.

Actor Vijay Varma is fast becoming a style icon for festive fashion, known for blending traditional Indian garments with modern, avant-garde touches. His unique approach breaks away from conventional silhouettes, offering fresh inspiration for celebratory wardrobes.

Here are five festive looks from Vijay Varma to emulate this season:

1. The Regal Brocade Look
Varma stuns in a gold and black brocade jacket with floral and leaf motifs, paired with flowy black trousers and a sheer black shirt. A single ring and neatly styled hair complete this opulent yet modern ensemble.


2. The Minimalist Monochrome Look

In an off-white monochromatic outfit, he sports a textured sherwani jacket over a matching tunic and trousers. White sneakers with subtle green and yellow accents add a contemporary, comfortable edge.


3. The Sequin Sherwani

A neutral beige sherwani adorned with delicate sequins paired with wide-legged black trousers creates a subtle shimmer. Accessories include a watch, statement ring, and black dress shoes.


4. The All-Black Power Look

Varma’s all-black ensemble features a long embroidered jacket over an asymmetrical tunic, paired with pleated trousers and black loafers with gold embellishments, exuding dramatic flair.


5. The Modern Pathani Ensemble

A voluminous all-black outfit with a long high-collared jacket, knee-length tunic, and wide-legged pleated trousers makes a bold statement. Polished black shoes and sunglasses complete the powerful look.


Vijay Varma’s festive fashion demonstrates how traditional Indian wear can be reimagined with modern styling, making him a go-to reference for contemporary celebratory dressing.


