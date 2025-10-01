Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf & Kanika Kapoor in Mayyur Girotra Festive Couture

This festive season, all eyes are on Mayyur Girotra as Bollywood’s leading names step out in his signature couture. From Garba nights to Durga Puja celebrations, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Kanika Kapoor brought festive glamour alive in vibrant Mayyur Girotra creations.

Varun Dhawan chose a bold emerald green Bandhani ensemble paired with an intricately hand-embroidered mirror-work kutch jacket championing traditional Garba dressing with couture detailing. Varun Dhawan chose a bold emerald green Bandhani ensemble paired with an intricately hand-embroidered mirror-work kutch jacket Rohit Saraf turned heads in a vivid pink embroidered kurta from The Sangeet Tales, styled with ivory trousers. Kanika Kapoor dressed in a multi-panelled lehenga paired with a zardozi, sequin and mirror-embroidered corset, styled with emerald beads. Her look brought together tradition and contemporary glamour, standing out against the festive décor curated by Mayyur himself.

Look Details:





Varun Dhawan: Hand-embroidered mirror jacket with emerald kurta set (The Sangeet Tales)





Rohit Saraf: Pink embroidered silk kurta with ivory trousers (The Sangeet Tales)





Kanika Kapoor: Multi-panelled lehenga with zardozi, sequin & mirror corset (The Sangeet Tales) – Price: ₹3,39,200



