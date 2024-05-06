Vampire Backfires: The blood(y) facial

From celebrities to ordinary people, they all chase unique spa experiences and heedlessly purchase pricey parlour packages. As a result, at times, things go wrong, leading to infection and long-term harm.

Spooky Vampire

While this may sound like a scene from a Halloween thriller, it is regrettably true: the latest nightmare to visit high-end beauty salons is HIV testing via the vampire facial.

The tragic incident occurred after three US women became infected with HIV following the application of this PRP injection-led facial at an unrecognised New Mexico spa.

Imitating Trendsetters

“The general psychology is to emulate the lifestyle of a famous character and be under the influence in order to always look drop-dead lovely and minty fresh. In close circles and media groups, herd tendencies may cause followers to succumb to the demands of fierce rivalry and social pressure. I’d rather visit a competent doctor to determine what is best for one’s skin and conduct some in-depth research before jumping the gun,” recommends prominent dermatologist Dr Varshini Reddy, founder of Glow Clinic.

The vampire facial, also known as a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) facial, has sparked heated controversy since Kardashian sisters Kim and Kourtney underwent the procedure in an episode of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Pros & Cons



The procedure involves infusing a client with samples of his or her own blood, which are then passed into a centrifuge to filter out the protein-rich plasma, which helps to rejuvenate the skin. The procedure entails drawing blood from the arms, adding growth hormones, and sifting the platelets before redirecting them to the face. “It’s microneedled into the skin. The benefits include smoother skin texture, a healthier and brighter radiance, and gratifying renewal. It also helps to remove dark spots and imperfections,” says Dr Varshini adding, “The 2.0 version is even more cutting-edge, with abundant opportunities, including exosomes and cytokines that provide several benefits. The good news is that there is no need for blood withdrawal.”

The vampire facial is typically less prone to adverse effects. However, there may be certain risk factors to consider. Mild injection-site responses such as swelling, redness, bruising, or soreness may occur and diminish within a few days.





Renowned makeup artist and aesthetician Ojas Rajaniwarn says, "If not done correctly, such treatments may cause severe scars and infections. Thus, extra hygiene and post-care are critical. The only negative effect could be bruising, and it is important to maintain the downtime of healing."

Initial probe into the incident claims that poor hygiene and unsterilised surgical instruments could be the cause of contamination. Clearly, the medical community is outraged by the proliferation of unlicensed clinics and uncertified practitioners or quacks in the health sector.

“Germ-killing disinfectants must be used on a continuous basis to maintain sanitary conditions. It clearly cannot be done at salons and centres that have not been certified by a regulatory organisation to do these delicate and advanced procedures,” warns Dr Varshini.

Dr. Sushma Yadav, a dermatologist and cosmetologist and founder Skinology Centre, agrees. “Yes, a lot of unskilled people and ill-equipped salons and spas are joining the brigade without conforming to the standard protocols. Without a medical degree, one happens to do complete disservice to the community at large and end up mishandling emergency components like blood and blood products,” she rues.

“The clinician should understand what materials to discard and sterilise. As a patient, you must make informed decisions and understand which skin-compatible services to choose. It would be foolish to jeopardise one's health and life just to save a few dollars,” maintains Dr Sushma.





Allow or Abort?



Skin experts and beauticianssometimes draw flak for allegedly prescribing such unusual treatments to their patients. Dr Yadav, on the other hand, says she has "no qualms in endorsing these treatments as a skin specialist" because she knows "the methods thoroughly and how they work to bear fruits." Dr Varshini emphasises that "A vampire facial is an otherwise completely safe treatment if performed by a regulated clinic with a qualified dermat."

“I am trained and schooled in this area, and I am aware of the importance of doing the procedure in a hygienic atmosphere using fumigated devices. These are the precautions I must take as a medical practitioner,” she assures.

It is a fallacy that vampire facials produce the best benefits only for individuals with good medical conditions, such as those who live a healthy lifestyle or who eat a nutritious diet.

“The said facial creates small channels to absorb the growth factors and aids in collagen (skin protein) boosting. It’s done superficially. So, no contraindications are as such mentioned to abstain from this treatment,” clarifies Dr Yadav.









