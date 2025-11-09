Unqualified Skincare Clinics Are Threat to Public Health, Say Experts

Hyderabad: Experts on Sunday described unqualified practice in dermatology and hair restoration as a public health threat that is injuring patients, straining the healthcare system, and eroding trust in legitimate dermatology.

Speaking at a session on quackery at the Dakshin Health Summit 2025, held at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Gachibowli, DrRajetha Damisetty, chairperson of the Anti-Quackery Cell of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), said quackery in dermatology is “widespread, organised, and dangerous.”

She outlined three primary groups driving the problem: “Individuals with no medical background performing lasers, injectables and hair transplants. Medical practitioners from other systems, such as dentists or Ayurvedic doctors, who are not trained in dermatology. Doctors with MBBS or MD degrees in non-clinical specialities, such as pathology or microbiology, who practise dermatology without appropriate training.”

“One chapter cannot qualify anyone to practise dermatology,” she said, cautioning that across India there are clinics where qualified doctors are present for only short periods while untrained staff perform procedures, and centres that operate without sterile infrastructure or bio-waste certification.

Dr Rajetha noted that both the National Medical Commission (2022) and the Dental Council of India (December 2022) have already clarified that many aesthetic procedures, including hair transplantation, can only be performed by trained dermatologists or plastic surgeons. “Yet many continue to ignore these rules,” she said.

Dr Madhavi Reddy, senior dermatologist and core committee member of IADVL-AQLEC, described a patient who underwent six unauthorised procedures, spent over Rs 1.5 lakh, and arrived with scarring alopecia.

Dr Nazia Nousheen Siddiqua, specialist dermatologist, recounted a case where unqualified laser treatment forced a patient to postpone her wedding. “Quacks are damaging both skin and savings,” she said.

The panel pointed out that most patients cannot distinguish between different types of medical degrees. “Patients deserve clarity. Dentists should call themselves dentists. Ayurvedic doctors should call themselves Ayurvedic doctors,” Dr. Rajetha noted, adding that hair transplant quackery has already been questioned in High Courts in Chennai and Mumbai following injury and death cases.

Dr Sreenivas, vice-chairman of the Telangana Medical Council, explained that the council now provides QR-linked verification to allow citizens to confirm a doctor’s qualifications. He also warned that indiscriminate prescribing of antibiotics and steroids by quacks is contributing to rising antimicrobial resistance.

“Legal gaps remain a major barrier,” said Karam Komireddy, advocate at the Supreme Court and Telangana High Court. He cited cases where deaths caused by illegal hair transplants went unaddressed until families approached grievance cells. “Offences are still bailable. State laws are too mild. We need a strong central penal law,” he said.

“When you see something that shouldn’t exist, don’t stay silent. Be a comrade of justice,” said Dr Rajetha. Other sessions at the summit addressed aesthetic dermatology, early-onset hair loss, and rising risks linked to social media-driven “skinfluencer” culture.

