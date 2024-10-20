 Top
Tyaani By Karan Johar Opens flagship store in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

DC Correspondent
20 Oct 2024 12:44 PM GMT
Tyaani By Karan Johar marked a grand festive celebration with the opening of its flagship store in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills. The event was graced by Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, co-founder Shravan Satyani, and Hyderabad business head Rishabh Harjani, showcasing the brand’s latest festive and bridal collections. Guests were treated to an exclusive look at the jewellery, including the newly launched bridal collection featured in a TVC starring Karan himself. The store is running a special Dhanteras offer, with a complimentary 24-carat gold coin on purchases above INR 2 Lakhs.


