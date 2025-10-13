Titan Launches India’s First Wandering Hours Timepiece

Hyderabad: A new chapter in Indian watchmaking was written as Titan unveiled Stellar 3.0, Inspired by the Infinite, its landmark festive collection.

At the heart of the 9 extraordinary timepieces are 3 limited-editions, led by a historic first for the nation: the Wandering Hours, unveiled at an exclusive launch showcase at Bastian at the Top, Mumbai. Stellar 3.0 was imagined as a canvas where infinite celestial wonders meet horological ingenuity.

The Wandering Hours transforms this vision into reality. Inspired by orbiting moons and wandering stars, its drifting numerals glide across a sculpted arc like planets charting their celestial course. Twin satellite discs, forged in crystallized titanium and accented with a brushed copper bezel, revolve with measured elegance across the minute track. Powered by Titan’s in-house movement, this limited- edition masterpiece, offered in just 500 pieces, is priced at ₹1,79,995. The Ice Meteorite makes a triumphant return, building on its success in Stellar 1 and 2, now featuring a cosmic ice-blue dial plated on authentic 1,20,000-year-old Muonionalusta meteorite, merging deep space history with bold contemporary design, priced at ₹1,39,995.

The Aurora Caelum, priced at ₹95,995, glows with a luminous green dial reminiscent of the northern lights, framing astral discs in harmonious motion.

Kuruvilla Markose, CEO, Watches & Wearables, said, “For 41 years, Titan has defined Indian watchmaking through creativity and craftsmanship. Stellar 1.0 sparked a new conversation in design, Stellar 2.0 elevated precision and detail, and now Stellar 3.0 takes a bold leap into uncharted territory. Powered by Titan’s in-house movement, the Wandering Hours marks a defining moment as we gear up to place Indian horology firmly on the global map, where innovation, artistry, and technical mastery converge to create an extraordinary experience. This is only the beginning of a long journey, and we are committed to taking Indian watchmaking to even greater heights.”

Stellar 3.0 as a whole is built on three creative pillars: Celestial Phenomena, capturing the rhythm of cosmic cycles; High Horological Functions, blending advanced mechanics with storytelling depth; and Rare Materials, transforming elements of the universe into wearable art.

Across nine timepieces, these ideas converge to offer collectors and dreamers a glimpse of infinity.

Available exclusively at select Titan stores and online at www.titan.co.in, Stellar 3.0 invites collectors, dreamers, and watch enthusiasts to step into a universe where the infinite is no longer distant, it lives on your wrist.