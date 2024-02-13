Time for Bow-tiful romance

There’s nothing sweeter than the gift of love, and if you want to make it more special — just put a bow on it! Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while you might be still struggling to choose between that red or pink dress, here’s something to add on no matter what colour you choose. This season, another hyper-feminine trend is here to elevate your style, and our fashion experts can’t get enough of this cute adornment.

Era of feminine sophisticationRecently, when actress Kelly Rutherford attended the Jean Paul Gautier Haute Couture show by Simone Rocha in an SS24 pink satin pleated dress with a red bow detail, everyone couldn’t stop raving about her look. With names like Lana del Ray at the Grammy Awards and Elle Fanning at the Golden Globe Awards endorsing the bow trend, the message is loud and clear. From strategically placed adornments to subtle hemline accents, bows are popping up everywhere on clothes and accessories. Narendra Kumar, creative head of Amazon Fashion India, emphasises the transformative power of bows in enhancing one’s attire for a romantic evening. He suggests, “This Valentine’s Day, bow details are poised to dominate the fashion landscape. For a dramatic statement, consider dresses adorned with strategically placed bows, be it at the neckline, cinching the waist, or adorning the sleeves. For a more understated approach, opt for delicate bow accents on hemlines or cuffs. Maintaining balance is crucial when incorporating bows; while pairing bow-adorned garments, streamline your accessories to allow the bows to take centre stage. Select complementary colours and textures to enhance the visual appeal, avoiding excessive bow detailing or clashing patterns.”Make it specialAs the season of love approaches, Shruti Mangla, co-founder of the label Perona, lays out some rules to achieve a stylish look with a whimsical vibe. Whether you opt for dramatic statement bows or subtle accents, accentuate your style effortlessly with just one well-placed bow to add oodles to charm on your special day. She mentions, “Opt for a universally flattering wrap dress featuring a bow tie detail at the waist. This classic silhouette accentuates the waistline beautifully, offering a timeless and sophisticated look. Add an unexpected and playful twist to your ensemble with a dress featuring a bow accent at the back. This style creates visual interest as you move, adding a flirty element to your overall look. Keep the front of the dress simple to let the bow detail shine, and consider styling your hair in an updo to showcase the back.”On the other hand, Style Junkiie’s founder, Kiran Khanna, who has introduced the concept of “Bow-hemian” with her new collection, seamlessly integrates bows naturally and comfortably. Khanna believes in the versatility of bows, advocating for tie-up formats on the waist, bandeau tops, tie-up bow belts, and classic bows on shoes. She says, “I believe that the colour play, size, material, and styling of the bow play a key role when incorporating this detail in a look. You would want to match your bow with how you’re accessorising but a solid outfit with a key bow detailing in a colour or print that stands out works a long way.”Romantic detailsAs Valentine’s Day nears, bows emerge as the must-have detail to elevate your romantic look. Whether adorning a one-shoulder dress or adding drama with a diagonal bow, this trend exudes flair. Dipti Advait, Nouria’s founder, suggests exploring bow-tie necklines, back details, or asymmetric embellishments in satin, velvet, or lace.Keep it simpleDevanshi Bajaj and Mohit Jain of the label Miraggio, offer some practical tips for styling bows. The experts recommend, “Bows have become a go-to accessory for many people. Be it bags, shoes, dresses, or bows in hair, you’ll see them everywhere. While styling, it is important to accessorise with jewellery and bags with detachable bows. However, choose a strategic placement and avoid overdoing them.”