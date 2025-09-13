The Colosseum Presents Curated Corridors: Wardrobe edit

The Colosseum, India’s largest luxury home interiors destination, hosted its latest edition of Curated Corridors, spotlighting Wardrobe Styling as a key element of luxury living by Darshana tulshan. The event featured a styling workshop led by Divisha Khaitan, founder of Cheese & Chase, along with curated pop-ups by Hypekicks (luxury sneakers and accessories by Mr. Rishi), Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas (bespoke jewellery by Sheetal Zaveri) and Design Era Pop Up (in collaboration with The Designera) brings expressive pop art to The Colosseum—vibrant works by over 150 emerging Indian and global artists, including pieces from their Privé collection.

This immersive experience highlighted how luxury wardrobes from The Colosseum blend seamlessly with personal styling, creating a holistic lifestyle experience for HNIs, architects, and design enthusiasts.

Voices from the Event





Akshay (Director, The Colosseum)

“Curated Corridors has always been about pushing boundaries—about showing that luxury is not

confined to furniture and interiors but extends into every facet of life. With our luxury wardrobes,

paired with styling workshops and curated pop-ups, we are bringing together all elements that

define contemporary living. The Colosseum is not just a store; it is a canvas for luxury experiences.”





Darshana (Managing Director, The Colosseum)





“Wardrobe styling is an extension of home styling. Our luxury wardrobes are designed not just for storage but to become statements of taste and elegance. Hosting this styling workshop with Divisha brings that philosophy to life. It allows our guests to see wardrobes not just as functional units, but as curated spaces that reflect who they are.”





Divisha Khaitan (Wardrobe Stylist & Founder, Cheese & Chase)

“The Colosseum is unlike anything else in India—it is a true destination where fashion, interiors, and lifestyle merge. It was a privilege to lead a workshop in a space that celebrates individuality and design at such scale.



Wardrobe styling here felt natural, because The Colosseum itself embodies style and storytelling in every corner.”

Mr. Rishi (Founder, Hypekicks) “At Hypekicks

"our focus has always been on exclusive sneakers, belts, bags, and accessories that stand out as luxury statements. Partnering with The Colosseum for this event was seamless because both brands believe in curating unique lifestyle experiences. Our popup allowed guests to explore luxury streetwear alongside timeless interiors—a powerful combination.”



Sheetal Zaveri “At Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas, we believe jewellery isn’t merely an accessory—it carries heritage, craftsmanship, and personality. Our sterling silver pieces, blended with timeless motifs and contemporary finishes, are handcrafted by Hyderabadi karigars so every item tells its own story.

Presenting our pop-up at The Colosseum alongside the luxury wardrobes and styling workshop lets us elevate that story—connecting design, self-expression, and luxury in one space.”





Riya (Co-founder, Love From Home)

“Love From Home is rooted in the heritage of Jaipur, where every piece of jewellery is handcrafted to embody both tradition and individuality. Presenting our collection at The Colosseum allowed us to connect with women who truly appreciate artistry as part of their lifestyle. The response to our popup was overwhelming, reaffirming that jewellery is not just adornment but an extension of one’s personal story.”