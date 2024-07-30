Tarun Tahiliani's 'storm in a teacup!'

Designer Tarun Tahiliani has found himself in hot water over the Indian contingent's uniforms at the Paris Olympics, but he’s taking the criticism in stride, calling it an “insane storm in a teacup.” Apparently, he believes that the design, which was selected from a plethora of options, was a hit in Paris—who knew?

He confidently declared, “I stand by my design, it was appreciated a lot in Paris. Let people say what they want. Perhaps it is time to focus on what really matters and that’s sport. In the end, our athletes looked good, supported the tricolour and were cohesive and cool. It’s not a wedding. It’s sport.” Because, of course, when you think of the Olympics, you think of wedding attire, right?

Time to focus on medals: Tarun Tahiliani. He adds "industrialists have asked me to make this uniform for them". Sheer arrogance, after a shoddy job! What an opportunity lost. https://t.co/Mzf5KlFzGu — Yeshwanth Kini (@YeshwanthKini) July 29, 2024

Tahiliani also pointed out that every designer must adhere to the Indian Olympic Committee's (IOC) guidelines. He said, “Many things got changed at the last minute. I accept people can have their views. I am good with that but I stand by what we did. We wanted the team in the colours of the tricolour as most countries follow their flag and that's all that was visible from afar. Hence the design. I would do it again with a little more colour as we saw the athletes from far away." Shocking, right? A fashion designer having to work under pressure! He insisted that the team needed to wear the colours of the tricolour as if that’s the only thing that matters when you’re competing on the world stage. “I would do it again with a little more colour as we saw the athletes from far away,” he added as if a splash of colour could distract from the uproar.

Why should Tarun Tahiliani face all the flak and not the ones who appointed / approved these lousy olympic costumes?Who issued the brief and approved the submission?Why do we never hold the decision makers responsible? pic.twitter.com/oHOhjasVXm — Nisheeth Sharan (@nisheethsharan) July 27, 2024

When questioned about his choice of cotton, he responded, “Paris can be boiling in July. That’s why the athletes were in cotton and viscose crepe so that athletes could breathe easily. I used contemporary silhouettes of the Bundi jacket and the pre-pleated saree. They are not only comfortable and functional but also represent a fine balance of tradition with modernity. It would have been easy for me to send them in zardozi vests but that choice is not appropriate for the occasion." Because nothing says athletic performance like breathable fabric, right? He went on to describe his use of contemporary silhouettes like the Bundi jacket and the pre-pleated saree, claiming they strike a “fine balance of tradition with modernity.” Who knew tradition could be so… avant-garde?

As for the criticism regarding the use of Ikat weaves versus digital prints, Tahiliani had a classic excuse: “Yes, we used prints because we can’t weave in three weeks for a 300-member team. It’s so ridiculous to expect that.”

He also addressed the uproar about the Tasva logo allegedly appearing on the costumes. “There was no logo. There was a symbol that was made into a border, that’s all,” he insisted. he added saying, “We had originally put the Indian flag but were told one should or could not use it.” Ah, the bureaucracy of it all!

It goes further. Look at the border or the blouse sleeve where he has put the logo of TASVA, a collaborative label of Tarun Tahiliani and Aditya Birla Group set up in 2021. It’s obnoxious and ugly in every way, in design as well as deed. pic.twitter.com/qtsaylmPbk — Sharmishta Sharma (@AnObserversView) July 28, 2024

Tahiliani firmly denied any claims that Tasva paid him for the designs or that its logo was included. “It was not done for a fee, it was done to support our athletes,” he stated as if that should clear everything up. “I think sponsors are entitled to put some branding. It’s not a new idea, is it?” Because putting a brand on Olympic uniforms is just standard practice. Tasva is the official dress partner for the Indian team at the Olympics, after all. Who wouldn’t want to be a walking advertisement while representing their country? Well, to top it all, people reached out to AI to see who has the skills up their sleeve. who did it better?