Taneira Launches its New Festive Collection for the Season

On Wednesday, Taneira, the women's ethnic wear brand from the House of Tata, launched its festive collection for 2025, Miara: Crafted by Hand, Rooted in Purity. In a press conference at Taneira's Banjara Hills showroom, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Somprabh Singh explained, "The name Miara is derived from ‘mirage’ or, in a way, ‘maya’.

A lot of inspiration has been taken from these ideas." The new collection includes 108 new designs across multiple clusters, from sarees to kurta sets and even unstitched dress material. September to January is the most festive time of year in India and, subsequently, the biggest buying season for sarees and ethnic wear. Whether you're shopping for Dussehra, Diwali, Karwa Chauth, or the extended wedding season, Taneira has got you covered.

Adding to the celebratory spirit, the brand has also launched a new campaign, ‘The Gift of Pure Love’, celebrating the saree as a timeless gesture of love during the festive season. “All of our sarees are made with pure, natural fabrics. Not only do they make great gifts, but gifting a saree is an act of pure love, which is reflected in our sarees as well – the purity of love and the purity of our sarees become one,” Somprabh remarked. Apart from their commercial, there are many visual elements laid across Hyderabad for consumers to see.

Taneira has introduced special festive offers to make every purchase more memorable:

For every purchase worth ₹10,000, customers will receive a ₹1,000 voucher that can be redeemed on their next purchase.

For every purchase worth ₹50,000 or more, customers will receive a 0.2 g Tanishq gold coin (a meaningful gesture during this auspicious time).

These limited-time offers are valid until 20th October, 2025.

Extending beyond this timeframe, the brand has also unveiled its Golden Cocoon purchase plan for consumers to realise their dream drape in a few easy steps:

Visit your nearest Taneira store and open an account.

Select between their 6-month or 9-month plan and pay your first instalment (depending on the programme, a discount of either 25% or 50% is provided on the first instalment).

Make subsequent payments online or in-store.

At the end of the programme, you have a saree that you can bring home as a gift to yourself or a loved one!

Taneira is anticipating a high double-digit seasonal growth. “We’ve had good traction for our sarees and great engagement from customers; our full turnover last year was 276 crores. With our wide range of new products, we believe we can garner a double-digit growth from this year’s festival season,” asserted Somprabh.

Instilled with the TATA Trust, Taneira aims to provide diverse craftsmanship and exclusive designs catered to every occasion an Indian woman would want to adorn herself for—festivals, weddings, etc.—and Miara is an extension of this goal. The collection starts at ₹6,499, available at all Taneira showrooms across the city.

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle