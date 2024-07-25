Sustainable Chic: R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge Unveils Eco-Innovators at LFW

Did you know that the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions? In a world where sustainability is no longer optional, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge is rewriting the rules.

The R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge (CDC), a premier platform for sustainable fashion innovation, has announced its finalists for the upcoming Lakmē Fashion Week in New Delhi this October. This year's challenge, in collaboration with the United Nations in India, emphasizes eco-conscious creativity to combat fashion waste and carbon footprints.

Since its inception in 2018, the CDC has become a crucial platform for emerging talent in sustainable fashion to showcase their circular innovations globally. This year, the CDC's worldwide edition spans the Asia-Pacific, European Union, and United Kingdom regions, culminating at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

Presented by R|Elan™, the next-gen fabric brand of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the CDC is committed to promoting a greener and more sustainable future by fostering eco-conscious creativity that addresses the pressing issue of waste and the carbon footprint of the fashion industry. Mr. Hemant D. Sharma, Sector Head – Polyester at RIL, stated, “At Reliance Industries, we are committed to pioneering sustainability. R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge exemplifies our dedication to fostering innovation and circularity in the fashion industry. By identifying and supporting eco-conscious designers and incentivizing scalable circular solutions, we are working towards a greener future.”

This year, the international jury rounds successfully kicked off in Milan and concluded in Mumbai, India. The finalists presenting at the upcoming edition of CDC include Wenyan Xu (EU)- Founder of Saltless, which combines Italian vintage craftsmanship with sustainability, Tsang Fan Yu (APAC)- A seasoned sustainable designer who upcycles renewable and waste materials, Silvia Acién (UK)- Founder of ACIEN, a regenerative knitwear brand using organic fibres, Gautam Malik (India)- Founder of Jaggery, reimagining waste through innovative models, Ritwik Khanna (India)- Founder of RKive City, focusing on upcycling post-consumer waste and Chandini Batra (India)- Founder of A Blunt Story, creating eco-friendly footwear.

The winner will receive INR 15 Lakhs and mentorship from industry leaders, including Orsola de Castro of Fashion Revolution. The runner-up will receive INR 5 Lakhs and mentorship.

Mr. Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, emphasized the partnership's role in driving innovations aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. “Responding to the UN Secretary-General’s urgent call to ‘make peace with nature,’ the UN in India is a proud partner of the CDC. For its second edition, CDC is once again joining hands with our partners in the various regions spotlighting designers and entrepreneurs, who practice circularity and sustainability in the fashion and textile industries. Together, we are helping drive innovations in energy efficiency, closed-loop systems, and the use of ethically produced materials, ensuring that the social and environmental impacts align with one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

The CDC emphasizes critical sustainability parameters for evaluation, including biodegradability, durability, and multifunctionality of products. The jury evaluates elements like energy efficiency, closed-loop systems, and the use of ethically produced materials.

Mr. Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President at Reliance Brands, noted, “Together with R|Elan™ and the United Nations in India, we have made Circular Design Challenge India's largest global award for sustainability and circular fashion. CDC pushes the needle on climate action by discovering and mentoring circular fashion designers and innovators, helping them scale and empowering them to drive real impact. We envision transforming this platform into a global beacon of forward-thinking excellence, inviting groundbreaking partnerships worldwide.”

The CDC has previously supported over 25 alumni through workshops and networking, gradually transforming the fashion ecosystem towards sustainability. Notable winners include Without by Anish Malpani, which recycles multi-layer packaging to create eyewear, and I Was A Sari, which upcycles discarded saris to empower women artisans.

The finalists from APAC, the UK, and the EU will be flown to New Delhi, where they will pitch their work to an esteemed jury at Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI. The winner and runner-up will be mentored by industry experts, providing invaluable guidance to the designers.

This initiative not only highlights the importance of sustainable practices in fashion but also fosters a collaborative environment for designers to innovate and thrive. The R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in sustainable fashion, showcasing the potential for a greener future in the industry.

Additionally, partners across borders include the British Council for the UK, Redress for Hong Kong/Asia Pacific, and Istituto Marangoni for the European Union.

Hannah Robinson from the British Council stated, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Circular Design Challenge for a second year, uniting with Reliance Industries and United Nations India, to support the next generation of designers, who are championing a more inclusive, responsible and regenerative industry. We hope that this platform will act as a catalyst for creativity - showcasing a diversity of sustainable practices from across different geographies, as well as facilitating knowledge exchange around alternative fashion systems.”

Dr. Christina Dean, Founder and Board Chair of Redress, added, “We are delighted to support the CDC and Reliance Industries in hosting the second APAC jury event. Our mission at Redress is to educate and empower designers and consumers alike to pave the way for a circular fashion industry. As Asia is the world’s largest producer and consumer of textiles and apparel, our work is strategically Asia-focused, and we’re honoured to participate in the Asia-Pacific semi-final of this important initiative that recognizes our talented designers of the future.”

Stefania Valenti, Managing Director of Istituto Marangoni, remarked, “We are pleased to partner with CDC and Reliance Industries to host the second edition of the European selection chapter of the Circular Design Challenge. As one of the leading educational institutions focused on fashion, our mission is to train the new generation of designers to create a culture of circularity and sustainable fashion and an eco-conscious mindset.”

For the past few years, the CDC has identified and supported exceptional innovators who integrate fashion with environmentally friendly advancements. Notable winners include Without by Anish Malpani – recycling multi-layer packaging to make eyewear, I Was A Sari, which upcycles discarded saris to empower women artisans, and Bandit, which masters upcycling diverse materials into trendy eco-conscious products.

The R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge continues to be a beacon of hope and innovation in the sustainable fashion landscape, driving change and inspiring future generations of designers.

This year, the finalists will showcase their innovative designs, and the winner will be announced at the grand finale, leaving the audience in awe of their creativity and commitment to sustainability. Who will emerge victorious and prove that fashion and eco-consciousness can coexist harmoniously? Stay tuned to find out!