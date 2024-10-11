 Top
Sudha Reddy Hosts Exclusive Tiffany & Co Showcase

11 Oct 2024 10:55 AM GMT
Sudha Reddy Hosts Exclusive Tiffany & Co Showcase (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: On 9th October, philanthropist and style icon Sudha Reddy hosted an exclusive Tiffany & Co. showcase at her private residence in Hyderabad. The intimate gathering featured a curated display of Tiffany's luxurious collection, offering guests a rare, personalized experience. Attended by close friends and family, the evening was a blend of elegance and exclusivity, complemented by gourmet cuisine and a refined ambiance. The event reflected Sudha Reddy's signature style, celebrating timeless craftsmanship and meaningful connections.



