Sudha Reddy Hosts Exclusive Tiffany & Co Showcase

Hyderabad: On 9th October, philanthropist and style icon Sudha Reddy hosted an exclusive Tiffany & Co. showcase at her private residence in Hyderabad. The intimate gathering featured a curated display of Tiffany's luxurious collection, offering guests a rare, personalized experience. Attended by close friends and family, the evening was a blend of elegance and exclusivity, complemented by gourmet cuisine and a refined ambiance. The event reflected Sudha Reddy's signature style, celebrating timeless craftsmanship and meaningful connections.







