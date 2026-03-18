Stylz Launches to Reinvent Fashion Tech in India: Starting With the Person, Not the Product

Stylz, an AI-powered personal styling intelligence platform built for Indian consumers, today announced the launch of its mobile application designed to personalise fashion decisions based on an individual’s identity, including face shape, skin tone, body proportions and style personality. Founded by Sai Kiran Vemuri and headquartered in Hyderabad, the platform combines artificial intelligence with human stylist validation to create what the company describes as India’s first identity-first styling platform.



For two decades, fashion technology has optimized one thing: how to sell clothes faster. Every recommendation engine, every virtual try-on, every trend algorithm shares the same logic: start with inventory, find a buyer. Start with a garment, place a body inside it. No platform built for India has ever started with the Indian body, the Indian face, the Indian sense of self.



Stylz launches today to change that.



Before a single product appears, Stylz builds a persistent style identity: face shape, skin tone, body proportions, style personality. Not a quiz result. Not a mood board. A persistent identity layer built using proprietary AI trained on millions of Indian images and validated by professional stylists who understand India's cultural nuances, from Kashmiri woolens to Tamil cottons, from festival dressing to climate-specific comfort. It runs beneath every fashion decision: what to buy, what to wear today, how to score an outfit, what to build from what you already own.



Existing fashion platforms often provide only fragments of personalisation. Virtual try-ons show products on generic bodies, style quizzes expire once the session ends and subscription boxes rely heavily on past purchases. None build a persistent identity that understands who a person is across contexts: meetings, festivals, weddings and everyday dressing.



Stylz closes this loop by beginning where good style has always begun: with self-knowledge. A personalised Style Report and Colour Palette translate identity into immediate action. A Digital Wardrobe remembers what users own, while an Outfit Calendar helps plan outfits across days, events and occasions.

“We exist to make millions of Indians confident in their everyday life by making personal styling accessible to every Indian. Stylz merges AI innovation with human stylists and deep cultural empathy to deliver truly personalised fashion guidance,” said Sai Kiran Vemuri, Founder and CEO, Stylz.



Stylz delivers a complete style profile in under 30 seconds. A face and body scan captures key dimensions while a personality questionnaire surfaces style archetypes. Unlike platforms that rely entirely on automation or delay recommendations through manual curation, Stylz combines real-time AI with stylist validation to ensure recommendations remain instant, personalised and culturally grounded.



Stylz is available on both iOS and Android platforms and is free to download, with Pro, Glo and VIP subscription plans available for users seeking deeper styling support. VIP members also receive direct access to a personal human stylist. During its pre-launch beta phase, the platform recorded more than 10,000 downloads.

Alongside the consumer application, Stylz is also launching Stylz Sense, a plug-and-play AI styling engine designed for D2C fashion brands.

Stylz Sense can be embedded directly into a brand’s existing e-commerce store without requiring any platform rebuild. The engine personalises the shopping experience at the identity level, helping brands recommend products based on a customer’s style profile while improving conversion rates and reducing returns.



“Every other platform knows your purchase history. Stylz knows you,” added Sai Kiran Vemuri.